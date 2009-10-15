NBA’s nastiest rivalry renewed; Hedo makes Toronto debut

Imagine the disappointment that swept across the NBA TV studios when they found out LeBron was sick and going to miss last night’s big preseason game between the Cavs and Wizards. No tense ‘Bron/DeShawn encounters, no real reason for highlight montages of LBJ taking Washington’s heart in the playoffs, no smooth segues to talk about Mike Miller wearing LeBron’s signature shoes. And to top it off, starting in LBJ’s place was Jawad Williams, who scored 21 points (4 threes) in his last Smack mention of the season, a Cleveland loss … Gilbert Arenas put up 18 points for the Wiz, while Miller scored 24 (5 threes) and Randy Foye scored 21. However, Antawn Jamison hurt his shoulder in the first quarter and didn’t return. The way the shoulder bent when Jamison tried to block a shot and the way he was holding it afterwards, it looked like a possible dislocation or something else pretty bad … Before tip-off, one of Washington’s announcers said about Shaq (13 pts, 6 rebs), “The question is, will he get in the way of LeBron, or give this team more depth inside?” Can’t it be both? … BTW, Shaq’s arm sleeve looks like it could fit around Boobie Gibson‘s leg. Or Jamario Moon‘s torso … It wasn’t intentional, but just as the Wizards play-by-play guy mentioned Delonte West‘s name for the first time, the color commentator let out a loud groan. He was actually reacting to a nice pass that led to a Caron Butler dunk, but the timing was just perfect to make Delonte feel bad about himself … Suns/Blazers had the feel of a regular-season game, even though Phoenix had Carlos Powell in the starting lineup and Portland’s “Rip City” jerseys kind of looked like something you’d see in a sitcom where they can’t use real NBA names. Steve Nash went for 23 points and 15 assists in the win, while Leandro Barbosa dropped 25 off the bench and Amar’e scored 15 with three blocks. Andre Miller put up 25 points and six dimes in the loss, while Greg Oden added 17 points, 13 boards and three blocks, and LaMarcus Aldridge scored 20. Brandon Roy was relatively quiet with 11 points and five assists … Since it’s midway through October and LaMarcus still doesn’t have his contract extension, how much do you think he could get on the open market next summer? How much would you be happy with your team spending to get LMA? … Paul Pierce scored 17, and Kevin Garnett posted 16 points and six boards to lead Boston past the Raptors. Matched up with Hedo Turkoglu (6 pts, 5 asts) for the first time, Chris Bosh went for 21 points … Kevin Durant had his second straight 30-point game, hitting 10-for-16 from the field on the Heat while Jeff Green added 25 points in the win. With D-Wade sitting this one out, Mike Beasley led Miami with 24 points … Mo Evans put up 27 points (8-10 FG) in the Hawks’ win over the Grizzlies, while Zach Randolph had 18 and eight boards. Hasheem Thabeet posted four points and seven boards off the bench … Next time the Grizzlies have film session, we’re guessing O.J. Mayo will conveniently have to take a bathroom break for this part: Trying to cross up Joe Johnson alone on the perimeter, O.J. got his pocket picked clean, then Joe got it ahead to Josh Smith for one of his typically vicious dunks. Shockingly, Z-Bo couldn’t catch up to J-Smoove in transition … The Bulls don’t even have room for all these power forwards and centers, do they? With rookies James Johnson and Taj Gibson looking like draft-day steals and bolstering a group that already includes Joakim Noah, Tyrus Thomas and Brad Miller, last night Chicago got a 17-point, 13-board effort out of Chris Richard in a win over Minnesota. Noah had 14 and seven, and Johnson grabbed 10 rebounds. This is unquestionably Derrick Rose‘s team, and there’s talent on the wings with John Salmons and Luol Deng, but Chicago’s frontline depth could really give them an edge in the East … Finally in the starting lineup — although it had more to do with Marcus Camby and Chris Kaman not playing — Blake Griffin posted 23 points and seven boards in a win over the Spurs. Richard Jefferson scored 15 for San Antone, while DeJuan Blair had 11 points and 12 rebounds … The NBA warned teams about criticizing the replacement refs before the preseason started, and they’re enforcing it seriously. Memphis coach Lionel Hollins got fined $25,000 yesterday for talking bad about the refs, and then Larry Brown got hit for $60,000. And remember, this is the preseason and these are coaches on Lottery teams. What happens if this labor dispute stretches into the regular season, and Phil Jackson makes one of his sneaky remarks about the refs after a national TV game? Is he going to get the six-figure treatment? The dumbest part is that it’s partially the NBA’s fault that replacement refs are even working; it has nothing to do with the coaches and players who might want to criticize them … We’re out like LB’s money …
Can’t wait for the season now!
Charlotte got the same amount as Larry Brown too!
Hedo is bust status. the whole tdot organizaton is terry cloth
uhh who’s iller so far Jeff Green or Beasly? Big fan of b-easy but
J Greenery is mad underrated… him and durant combined for 55
i never understood the lbj/stevenson rivalry
especially when one is a stud and one is a piece of monkey crap
And what about Captain cocksmoker s-jax now trying to blame the rest of the team for his outbursts.
I say trade him to Memphis and let him rot!!!!!!!!!
deshawn who?
Did Dre get more minutes than Roy or is he fucking his game up already.Somebody who seen the game let me know.Because if it was anything like the Sixers.He was running 3 pick and rolls until they got it right while Roy was standing on the wing like he fucking Willie Green.Hedo aint gonna do shit all year besides an occasional 20 point game.The motherfucker played with Dwight which is the reason he shined.U dont become an all star at 30.Lets see how it works with a team full of pussies like himself.
Desean Jackson is the only Desean that matters.And …..LETS GO PHILLIES!We celebrate parades here to bitches!
I personally like the depth of the Bulls but then I realized they have a bonehead for a coach. No disrespect to Vinny Del Negro. He was good basketball player.
My meal allowance says the Blazers better learn how to use Andre Miller properly to get the returns they expect from him when they overpaid for his services.
Wow.
Its preseason fellas.
Vinny Del Negro was always one of those guys i wondered who he had incriminating evidence on.And he’s still here.
He was like Hornacek without the shot.
Dejuan Blair getting 11 and 12 in 24 minutes is sick. This kid could lead the league in rebounding if he got the tick.
It’ll be the coaches who will eventually end up paying the NBA Refs’ labor demands if those kind of insane amounts of fines will keep up.
Lol @ bennyhill. Perfect fit for sjax.
WTF is this shit above me?
My face(d)..?
Hedo looks like a good fit in Toronto. He mde a few passes in transition that guys just weren’t ready for that wouldve led to easy buckets. He’s a real nice 2nd option behind Bosh. With Bargs looking like he’s putting it together, they look like a Playoff team (thatll get tossed outta the first round easily cuz they still soft as fuck, but still a Playoff team.) With Derozen and Bargs, this team has a bright future if they can somehow convince Bosh to stay after the year.
LOL!!!! @ 16, 17 and 18!!!
@ 16, 17 .. ? ???? Why am I reading this shit first thing in the morning? Still trying to figure it out!!
Jurg likes Slam Ball and he’s going to the Tool Shed
I think this dude is just down for whateva
60K for Larry Brown?
A lot of people would like to make that much in a year, but to him that’s like one subway fare:
Slide the card and keep your ass movin’
The Bulls do have some interesting frontcourt depth, and I hope Chris Richard can make the regular season roster. Of course, he probably won’t, but…
Kinda random story about Chris. When the T-wolves came to play the Bulls during his rookie year, the Chicago Gator Club set up a meet-and-greet with Joakim Noah, Corey Brewer and Chris Richard a couple hours before the game. When Joakim and Corey walked in the room, we were all hype to see them, but Corey looked kinda pale and dazed. I was still looking for Chris, so asked Corey “dude, where’s chris? Is he comin up a lil later?” Corey just looked at me, and was like, “… man… He’s in North Dakota… he just got sent to the d-league… like… JUST got sent, like yesterday… I don’t even know what to tell you. He is MAD, yo… Like… North Dakota?? He’s mad, I’m mad. It’s crazy…”
this is as much a rivalry as the red sox and yankees before the 04 season. one is pathetic the other one a stud.
So Cleveland is going to lose a 3-0 playoff series to the Wizards next year?
Chris Richard (who got ripped in an earlier Smack) can play. He was a key to Gators’ 2nd NCAA title, as he really was the only guy that could do a somewhat decent job defending big fellas like Oden. He also has some moves on offense down low–a nice little jump hook.
At Minny, he was behind Craig Smith, which really hurt him–same style player. (Btw, what the hell is Craig doing? Is he still with the Clippers?)
If Chris gets the chance, he would be a nice back up big man somewhere.
Jurg going to the “tool shed,” huh? Concur with post 23; I don’t think I am game for partying with Jurg.
“BTW, Shaq’s arm sleeve looks like it could fit around Boobie Gibson’s leg. Or Jamario Moon’s torso ”
ROFL!
Why don’t they pool up all of these fines for criticizing the replacement refs, and use it to settle with the regular refs? After a couple more coaches pop off it would all be over right?
Hey, Dime. When we gonna hear about Kobe workin out with The Dream?
@ doc – U jokin, right? I didn’t see Orlando goin to Dwight in the 4th quarters. Hedo gonna be a good fit
Hell no I aint joking.Hedo had a couple good fourths now everybody on his dick like he the next best thing.If Dwight wasnt down there horsing the paint.Hedo wouldnt need to do shit in the fourth because they would be getting trashed.I know who wins and loses the games.And Dwight was the one winning them.Just like KG the year before when everybody hopped on Paul dick because he made buckets.We seen how that worked without The Kid last year.Same way Hedo will suck this year.Dont say I aint warn u.Dwight had the whole team under all star consideration at the break.
@ 31 – That’s actually a good idea…
no.32 Doc, yeah, just like Kobe flamed out of the playoffs in the first round every year without Gasol, getting torched in a game 7 when he looked like he gave up, losing a 3-1 playoff lead, complaining about getting better teammates, losing to Shaq and Wade every year before Gasol arrived. Hell, the guy couldn’t even get into the playoffs the one year Phil Jackson was off frolicking in Australia and he had Odom and Butler with him. He committed over over 4 turnovers a game that season. Even in last year’s finals, he shot like 25 percent between game 2-4 and the Lakers survived because of Gasol and Odom and Ariza and Fisher.
Is that Jurg guy for real? Partying in the “tool shed” ? It’s a sex shop in the gay part of town. ugh.
Deyshawn Stevenson is the only guy with the balls to call LeHYPE James overrated. PROPS
and Hedo’s gonna be solid