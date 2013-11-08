The NBA’s Sleeved Christmas Day Jerseys Leak [Photos]

ESPN is confirming the original report by SNYNets.com that the photos floating around today are in fact pictures of the sleeved jerseys NBA teams will wear during Christmas day games. The found jerseys have a couple surprises for fans, even those used to the sleeves.

The NBA has a quintuple-header lined up on Christmas Day, and like last year’s “Big Color” Christmas Day jerseys, this year is featuring the new sleeved iterations Golden State showed off last season, and Phoenixed debuted this summer. Whether fans will enjoy the sleeved version depends on the person (I’m not a fan).

A couple big surprises with the sleeved jersey involve the front. Instead of a number, it’ll instead feature a large representation of the team’s logo, with the number on the left sleeve. The back will be the same, showing the player’s number and name like before, but it’s the first time in the NBA’s history a player’s jersey will not have the number on the front.

As a continuation of last year’s “Big Color” (where you couldn’t really see the numbers since they matched the background color), this one is “Big Logo” because the number is replaced by a larger logo.

The glorified t-shirts were spotted on E-Bay where the seller was listed as “erikdeals.” After ESPN reached out to erikdeals, the sleeved jerseys were quickly taken down. Neither the NBA or Adidas have returned calls from ESPN about the purported jerseys.

But come on, it’s gotta be them!

[SNYNets.com; ESPN]

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.