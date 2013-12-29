The NBA’s Top 10 Dunks Of The Week

12.28.13 5 years ago
LeBron James gives us not one, not two, not three, but four spectacular dunks over the past week, leading the charge in an excellent week for poster slams, putbacks and improbable alley-oops.

Joining LeBron includes such usual suspects as Chicago’s Taj Gibson, as well as the Clippers’ Blake Griffin. However, the magnitude of their dunks may end up falling well short of passing up any of the dunks of LeBron.

We take a look in the top ten dunks of the week.

10. Michael Carter-Williams dunks over Giannis Antetokounmpo
Starting off the top ten with some rookie on rookie crime, Philadelphia’s Michael Carter-Williams dribbles 50 feet with Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo attached to his hip, but makes a burst to the rim that frees him up to dunk over the 6-9 rookie from Greece.

The Sixers need to keep tabs on Carter-Williams. If he continues to play as well as he has this year, Philadelphia won’t be in contention for any of the top picks next year. In fact, there’s a chance they may still win the division. As insane as that sounds, the Sixers are a few consecutive wins away from leading the Atlantic, where they trail first place by only four games.

9. Blake Griffin reaches back for the putback vs. Denver
Blake Griffin has played with Matt Barnes long enough to know that he better get in position for a rebound.

Barnes, who’s shooting 27 percent from three this year, launched up a prayer that bounced off the rim in Griffin’s direction, leading to the former Slam Dunk champion cocking back and ramming it through, all while Denver’s J.J. Hickson helplessly watches from behind.

