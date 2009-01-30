NBA’s Top Trade Assets

When you see a trade go through on the bottom line of ESPN, after all of the principle names in the deal scroll by, there’s usually some conditional pick two to three years away that changes hands. At the time, nobody really cares that somebody’s 2013 first-rounder is on the move. But it turns out that those picks end up being kind of important.

ESPN’s Chris Sheridan did an absurd amount of research to produce a fantastic list of the League’s best trade assets, many of which are those seemingly negligible pieces that scroll by at the tail end of a trade announcement.

Here’s his list:

1. The Knicks’ future first-round pick (unprotected in 2010). Currently owned by Utah Jazz.

Think about this. The Knicks’ ’09-10 season could be a whole lot worse than this one. They could very well end their season without David Lee or Nate Robinson, and end up at the top of the lottery. Therefore, this pick could help Utah land any number of elite prospects – John Wall, Derrick Favors, B.J. Mullens, Xavier Henry, Ricky Rubio.

2. Raef LaFrentz’s expiring contract

In NBA front offices, this is what’s known as a super-expiring contract, because not only does his $12.72 million come off someone’s cap at the end of the season, but 80 percent of it is being paid by an insurance company because of LaFrentz’s shoulder injury. In real dollars and cents, that means that the acquiring team can realize a cash windfall of about $4 million by acquiring LaFrentz.

3. The Suns’ future first-round pick (unprotected in 2010). Currently owned by Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Suns’ unprotected pick is pretty much untouchable, but general manager Sam Presti could be talked into packaging the Nuggets’ and Spurs’ picks — along with the veteran players he’s shopping, Earl Watson, Joe Smith, Chris Wilcox and Nick Collison — in a deal that would give him a second spot in the 2009 or 2010 lottery.

Check out the rest of Sheridan’s list HERE – there’s good news for Clippers, Nets, and Thunder fans.