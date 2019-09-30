For the past month, LeBron James, Draymond Green and several other athletes have been promoting the SB 206, or the Fair Pay to Play Act, which would allow college athletes to profit off of their likeness and hire representation, something that is currently illegal under NCAA rules.

The bill passed on a unanimous 39-0 state vote earlier this month, putting California Gov. Gavin Newsom in a position to make the bill law. Instead of making that decision on his own in Sacramento, Newsom sat down with LeBron James, Maverick Carter and Diana Tarausi on HBO’s “The Shop” and documented the signing of the bill.

Colleges reap billions from student athletes but block them from earning a single dollar. That’s a bankrupt model. I just signed the Fair Play to Pay Act with @KingJames — making CA the first state to allow student athletes to profit off their name, image, and likeness. pic.twitter.com/aWE9OL9r1v — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) September 30, 2019

I’m so incredibly proud to share this moment with all of you. @gavinnewsom came to The Shop to do something that will change the lives for countless athletes who deserve it! @uninterrupted hosted the formal signing for SB 206 allowing college athletes to responsibly get paid. pic.twitter.com/NZQGg6PY9d — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 30, 2019

James and Newsom weren’t alone in celebrating the bill. Draymond Green and Baron Davis, who played college basketball at UCLA, tweeted out their support of the potential league-changing bill, which will take into effect in 2023.

Thank you to California Governor @GavinNewsom for his leadership signing the bill protecting college athletes and bringing more equality to the multi billion dollar industry. Cc: @KingJames #MoreThanAnAthlete — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) September 30, 2019

Ed Obannon UCLA great. Salute him. He stood up for us a long time ago. @KingJames using his platform for change. Can’t hate on the king !!! https://t.co/WitiaIz7km — Baron Davis (@BaronDavis) September 30, 2019

Passing the Fair Pay to Play Act was a big first step in getting college athletes paid, but there are still hurdles that need to be cleared.

If colleges aren’t required to pay their student athletes on a national scale by 2023, CA schools could be banned from NCAA competitions. There also promises to be legal action taken against the bill by the NCAA, an association that just got out of a legal battle over player compensation in March.

Is this a victory worth celebrating? Yes, but there is still work to be done.