LeBron Hosted California Gov. Gavin Newsom For A Formal Signing Of The Fair Pay To Play Act

For the past month, LeBron James, Draymond Green and several other athletes have been promoting the SB 206, or the Fair Pay to Play Act, which would allow college athletes to profit off of their likeness and hire representation, something that is currently illegal under NCAA rules.

The bill passed on a unanimous 39-0 state vote earlier this month, putting California Gov. Gavin Newsom in a position to make the bill law. Instead of making that decision on his own in Sacramento, Newsom sat down with LeBron James, Maverick Carter and Diana Tarausi on HBO’s “The Shop” and documented the signing of the bill.

James and Newsom weren’t alone in celebrating the bill. Draymond Green and Baron Davis, who played college basketball at UCLA, tweeted out their support of the potential league-changing bill, which will take into effect in 2023.

Passing the Fair Pay to Play Act was a big first step in getting college athletes paid, but there are still hurdles that need to be cleared.

If colleges aren’t required to pay their student athletes on a national scale by 2023, CA schools could be banned from NCAA competitions. There also promises to be legal action taken against the bill by the NCAA, an association that just got out of a legal battle over player compensation in March.

Is this a victory worth celebrating? Yes, but there is still work to be done.

