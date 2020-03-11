The NCAA Tournament Will Be Played Without Fans In Attendance

The upcoming NCAA Tournament would bring tens of thousands of fans into close proximity at various sites around the country, and with the rapid spread of COVID-19, there is significant danger in such mass gatherings. In Ohio, where the First Four is set to take place in Dayton and first and second round games are to be played in Cleveland, governor Mike DeWine confirmed on Wednesday that he would issue an executive order to bar events with more than 1,000 attendees.

Not long after Ohio issued that decree, the NCAA’s COVID-19 advisory panel issued the official suggestion that games be played behind closed doors.

The NCAA COVID-19 Advisory Panel recognizes the fluidity of COVID-19 and its impact on hosting events in a public space. COVID-19 is spreading rapidly in the United States, and behavioral risk mitigation strategies are the best option for slowing the spread of this disease. This is especially important because mildly symptomatic individuals can transmit COVID-19. Given these considerations, coupled with a more unfavorable outcome of COVID-19 in older adults – especially those with underlying chronic medical conditions – we recommend against sporting events open to the public. We do believe sport events can take place with only essential personnel and limited family attendance, and this protects our players, employees, and fans.

Shortly after, NCAA president Mark Emmert confirmed the tournament would go forward without fans in attendance, with only essential personnel and limited family attendees.

It is the right move given the suggestion of nearly every prominent public health official and pandemic expert is to limit social interaction in an effort to flatten the curve and limit the spread and rapid spike of the virus. As such, sporting events that cram thousands into close proximity are effectively breeding grounds for the spread of the virus. Hopefully, this will have the intended effects and as more people practice social isolation for a few weeks the virus can be gathered under control.

The Warriors will play their game against Brooklyn on Thursday without fans at the Chase Center, as the behind closed doors approach seems to becoming the norm.

In the meantime, games will be broadcast on television and streamed as usual, so fans will still be able to watch the games and cheer on their favorite teams, from the safety of their homes.