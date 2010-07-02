NCAA investigating Kentucky for alleged player-agent agreements

I’m all for the concept of “innocent until proven guilty,” but I doubt few people were surprised to hear about the latest potential scandal involving Kentucky basketball.

According to sources cited by gossip site TMZ (so take it with a grain of salt), the NCAA is taking an “aggressive look” at UK’s program, and specifically into the possible involvement of four players with pro agents. Two of the unnamed players were apparently 2010 NBA draft picks — UK had John Wall, DeMarcus Cousins, Eric Bledsoe, Patrick Patterson and Daniel Orton drafted — and two are still in the program. The source says the players may have had pre-arranged agreements with the agents before they ever suited up for the Wildcats.

Again, the fact that TMZ is the only known source for this has to be taken into consideration. But if this goes all the way and some Kentucky players are deemed ineligible for the ’09-10 season, the program could have to forfeit wins, and it would be another mark on John Calipari‘s legacy and reputation, whether it was his fault or not. Calipari has already coached teams at UMass and Memphis that were punished by the NCAA, although in those cases he was not implicated for any wrongdoing.