The NCAA made a major announcement on Wednesday morning when they unveiled new rules regarding basketball players entering the NBA Draft. Included in the announcement was a radical change allowing top high school and college players to hire agents while remaining eligible for college play.

The initial response was that it appeared as though, for the first time in a long time, the NCAA had done something good that benefits the players. But as more details emerged about the policy, confusion was abound. Multiple reporters began relaying information about the policy, which allows players to hire an agent, go through the draft process and combine, and return to school if they go undrafted.

The NCAA will also now allow "elite" high school and college players to be represented by an agent, while also allowing players to return to school if not selected in the NBA Draft. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) August 8, 2018