Selection Sunday is upon us as the 2021 college basketball season saw the last of the conference tournaments come to a close on Sunday afternoon as a thrilling Big Ten title game that saw Illinois take down Ohio State in overtime led us right into the bracket selection show.

As has been the case recently, the bracket was unveiled from the top, as the tournament this year will take place completely in Indianapolis. Leading the way for the 2021 NCAA Tournament are the four top seeds in each region, with little in the way of surprises. Undefeated Gonzaga (26-0) earns the No. 1 overall seed and will stay in the West region, where they will await the winner of a play-in game between Norfolk State and Appalachian State as their 16-seed matchup. In the South, Baylor (22-2) earns the 1-seed despite getting knocked out of the Big 12 Tournament in the semis by Cade Cunningham and Oklahoma State, and they will face 16-seed Hartford.

The final two top seeds come from the Big Ten, which has been the best conference in college hoops all season, and sees conference tournament champion Illinois earn the top seed in the Midwest region, where they will face 16-seed Drexel. Fellow Big Ten squad Michigan locks in the final spot on the 1-line, leading the East region, who will face the winner of the play-in between Mount St Mary’s and Texas Southern.

In total the Big Ten had nine teams make the tournament, followed by seven teams each from the Big 12 and ACC, six from the SEC, five from the Pac-12, and four from the Big East. The Last Four In were Michigan State, UCLA, Wichita State, and Drake, with the First Four Out being Louisville, Colorado State, Saint Louis, and Ole Miss.

The full bracket can be seen below, with the full printable version available here.

WEST

1. Gonzaga vs. 16. Norfolk St or Appalachian St

8. Oklahoma vs. 9. Missouri

5. Creighton vs. 12. UC-Santa Barbara

4. Virginia vs. 13. Ohio

6. USC vs. 11. Wichita State or Drake

3. Kansas vs. 14. Eastern Washington

7. Oregon vs. 10. VCU

2. Iowa vs. 15. Grand Canyon

SOUTH

1. Baylor vs. 16. Hartford

8. UNC vs. 9. Wisconsin

5. Villanova vs. 12. Winthrop

4. Purdue vs. 13. North Texas

6. Texas Tech vs. 11. Utah St

3. Arkansas vs. 14. Colgate

7. Florida vs. 10. Virginia Tech

2. Ohio State vs. 15. Oral Roberts

MIDWEST

1. Illinois vs. 16. Drexel

8. Loyola-Chicago vs. 9. Georgia Tech

5. Tennessee vs. 12. Oregon St

4. Oklahoma St vs. 13. Liberty

6. San Diego St vs. 11. Syracuse

3. West Virginia vs. 14. Morehead St

7. Clemson vs. 10. Rutgers

2. Houston vs. 15. Cleveland St

EAST

1. Michigan vs. 16. Mount St Mary’s or Texas Southern

8. LSU vs. 9. St. Bonaventure

5. Colorado vs. 12. Georgetown

4. Florida St vs. 13. UNC-Greensboro

6. BYU vs. 11. Michigan St or UCLA

3. Texas vs. 14. Abilene Christian

7. UConn vs. 10. Maryland

2. Alabama vs. 15. Iona