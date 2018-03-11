Here Are The Biggest Snubs From The 2018 NCAA Tournament Field

Getty Image

The 2018 NCAA Tournament field is set, and 32 of the 68 teams (including some surprises like Davidson and San Diego State) punched their ticket by winning a conference tournament. Elsewhere, the remaining 36 spots were filled by at-large teams, and while some have no-doubt cases for inclusion, there are always arguments to be made for those on the fringe when Selection Sunday arrives.

This year is no different, and — as it does every year — that creates a conversation of those programs that were “snubbed” from the 68-team field. In this space, we’ll explore a few teams that had legitimate arguments (at least to some degree) to be a part of the biggest spectacle in college basketball. Even if some of them also had real reasons to be eliminated, that won’t change the conversation where fans are concerned.

With that in mind, let’s roll through the snubs, coming at you in alphabetical order.