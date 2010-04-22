The Bigger Dance: NCAA Tourney expanding to 68 teams

So it’s not 96 after all. Earlier today, the NCAA announced that the its Division I Men’s Basketball Committee unanimously passed a recommendation to expand the Tournament field to 68 teams beginning in 2011. While the measure still has to be approved by the NCAA Board of Directors later his month, in most cases the board passes whatever proposals have been stamped by its committees.

When I first heard the rumors — and, later, the almost resigned guarantees — that the NCAA would soon expand the men’s tournament to 96 teams, I was vehemently against the idea.

But during the 2010 tourney, somewhere along the line I started to kind of like the idea. Does it cheapen the accomplishment of merely making the Big Dance? Absolutely. But they said the same thing when the tournament first expanded to 64 teams, and eventually we all got used to that. And really, what do I care if the NCAA makes more money and some coaches feel more secure in their jobs? With 96 teams, I get to watch more meaningful college basketball games. As a fan of the college game, that’s fine by me.

Some said a 96-team format would kill the concept of the mid-major “Cinderella” by giving them a tougher road, but I don’t think that’s necessarily true. In fact, the new format would give perennial underdog squads like Middle Tennessee, Morgan State and Murray State an easier matchup in the first round, and if they could win that game, a little more momentum and confidence going into the games against the Kentuckys and North Carolinas and Michigan States of the field. Then again, it also gives coaches like John Calipari, Roy Williams and Tom Izzo — whose high-seeded teams would have first-round byes — more time to scout their first opponents, so maybe it all evens out anyway.

The NCAA also announced a new 14-year TV agreement with CBS and Turner Broadcasting System, Inc., that also covers Internet and wireless rights. Beginning in 2011, all Big Dance games will be shown live across four national TV networks: CBS, TNT, TBS and TruTV

Oh, and the new deal netted the NCAA about $10.8 billion.

“This is an important day for intercollegiate athletics and the 400,000 student-athletes who compete in NCAA sports,” NCAA interim president Jim Isch said in a press release. “This agreement will provide on average more than $740 million annually to our conferences and member schools to help student-athletes in 23 sports learn and compete.”

But will it help them get paid? Eh, let’s not get into that argument right now.