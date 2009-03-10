NCAA Tournament Hyperdunk School Editions

These might be the hottest team shoes ever created. Thanks to KixandtheCity.com, we’re looking at these tough Memphis Hyperdunk PE’s, which have a Tiger-esque pattern lining the outside of the tongue all the way up to the toe of the shoes.
But John Calipari‘s boys aren’t the only ones who got hooked up with a sweet new look for the Dance. Nike also hooked up Duke, UConn, Michigan State, Gonzaga, and Oklahoma with sick Hyperdunk makeups.
Our boy Rich Lopez has the rest of the looks over at KATC. It’s definitely worth a peak. Come back and tell us which ones you like the best.
those shoes are FUGLY.
I likes those. They pretty wild!
I likes those. They pretty wild! For the court I mean.
I guess the $$$ was right for Cal to switch from adidas, or maybe T. Evans wanted to wear Nike?
D. Rose wore/wears adidas at Memphis and in the league.
@Sho-Nuff
The big thing for Memphis with the Nike deal, outside of the money, is that it was an all-sports contract and gave a serious boost to the rest of the school’s programs, too.
T-Pain “Fuego” /T-Pain
GO TIGERS!
Good lookin’ AK.
I like them right there.
dammm,i bet rose would’ve liked those
Where are Georgetown’s special Big Dance shoes?
maybe im missing something obvious, but what’s the RTL (or maybe it’s RL) on the toe of the Memphis joints a reference to?
i guess imma just hafta cop some Hyperdunks cuz i love pretty much every colorway i’ve seen
on a different note, i wish G’Town would bring back those unis with the Kinte cloth print from the Iverson days…those were FIRE, i’d cop a couple pairs of those shorts
Sweet shoes!!!!!!!!!!
@Beantown….SON!
RTL = REFUSE TO LOOSE