NCAA Tournament Hyperdunk School Editions

These might be the hottest team shoes ever created. Thanks to KixandtheCity.com, we’re looking at these tough Memphis Hyperdunk PE’s, which have a Tiger-esque pattern lining the outside of the tongue all the way up to the toe of the shoes.

But John Calipari‘s boys aren’t the only ones who got hooked up with a sweet new look for the Dance. Nike also hooked up Duke, UConn, Michigan State, Gonzaga, and Oklahoma with sick Hyperdunk makeups.



Our boy Rich Lopez has the rest of the looks over at KATC. It’s definitely worth a peak. Come back and tell us which ones you like the best.