10 Under The Radar Storylines For The NCAA Tournament’s Opening Round

The NCAA Tournament always provides drama and the 2019 edition will be no different. The big guns are involved, from Zion Williamson and Duke to programs like North Carolina and Kentucky, and there will be plenty of attention paid to the top seeds, particularly if those programs make a run to the second weekend and beyond.

However, part of the fun with March Madness is digging deeper into some other storylines and, in this space, we will do just that. There are a few more high-profile items in the mix but, in general, we want to provide some useful information to file away throughout the opening weekend and here are 10 things to keep in mind, coming to you in chronological order.

What should we expect from LSU without Will Wade?

LSU is probably over-seeded, with or without their head coach. The Tigers went 4-1 in overtime games this season, demonstrating good fortune, and LSU has a KenPom rating (No. 17) befitting of a No. 4 or 5 seed rather than a team on the No. 3 line. Of course, that isn’t the fault of the SEC regular season champs but it is also fair to wonder a bit about how the team might fare in a tournament setting.

Make no mistake, LSU has more talent than Yale, but the Tigers are projected as a single-digit favorite, which isn’t the norm in a 3/14 match-up. The absence of Will Wade might not hinder the team in this particular spot, especially if they can build a lead and work from there, but LSU is going to need to escape a close-fought battle at some point and not having a program’s leader at the helm isn’t ideal.