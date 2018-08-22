Getty Image

The NCAA has been using RPI, or Rating Percentage Index, to evaluate college basketball teams for more than three decades and, at one point, it was arguably the best tool available in an age where full-fledged data wasn’t widely available. In recent years, however, the metric has come under fire for its flaws and the advent of systems from individuals like Ken Pomeroy helped to usher in a new era of advanced statistical study in the sport.

With that as the backdrop, many have argued that the NCAA should not heavily use RPI in its evaluation when it comes to selecting NCAA Tournament teams and, on Wednesday morning, an official release noted that RPI “has developed a new ranking system to replace the RPI as the primary sorting tool for evaluating teams.” While many celebrated this change on the surface, the NCAA’s decision to go with another central evaluation tool, rather than a conglomeration of other available data is interesting and the organization has consulted with various entities in creating “The NCAA Evaluation Tool.”

The metric, known as NET, will rely “game results, strength of schedule, game location, scoring margin, net offensive and defensive efficiency, and the quality of wins and losses.” This formula will then produce a ranking system and part of its formula will remove any consideration to game date in an effort “to give equal importance to both early and late-season games.”