Getty Image

The opening weekend of the 2018 NCAA Tournament was bonkers in virtually every way, and as a result, the setup of the Sweet 16 is both strange and highly intriguing. There are blue blood like Duke and Kentucky, traditional powers like Michigan and Villanova, tremendous mid-majors like Loyola-Chicago and Nevada, and even an extremely dangerous double-digit seed from the Power 5 in Syracuse.

If trends hold, things will be wild in the tournament’s four regions during the second weekend. Of course, there is a possibility that chalk (finally) reigns after four days of chaos. Regardless, there is fun basketball to observe, and in this space, our charge is to prepare you for the action on a region-by-region basis.

Let’s roll through the match-ups with some predictions and everything you need to know.