Selection Sunday is a national holiday for many sports fans and, if nothing else, it kicks off the always entertaining college basketball marathon that is March Madness. For years, the reveal of the bracket was considered to be a virtually flawless product and, well, that made sense in that everyone wants to see what teams are headed where and which teams are inevitably snubbed from the 68-team field.

However, the 2018 version was already going to be different in that it was moving from CBS to TBS for the first time and not everyone was thrilled with that particular decision. Still, the real heat came when, at the top of the broadcast, the decision was made to list the auto-bid recipients in alphabetical order as if the internet, or any other information source, did not exist.

::10 minutes later::

Greg Gumbel: those are your automatic qualifiers, now here's a list of every single team in division one. ::Thursday at noon::

Greg Gumbel: now it's time to reveal the brackets. — Dan It's Pronounced Why-Ner (@DanWeiner) March 11, 2018