2019 NCAA Tournament Watch Guide, Day 4: Wrapping Up The Opening Weekend

Associate Editor
03.24.19

Getty Image

Getting to the first Sunday of March Madness is a bittersweet feeling. There’s a sense of relief in knowing you just watched a zillion hours of college basketball and now get to take a break, and it’s fun knowing the march towards determining a champion will continue on unabated. Having said that, having to wait another 51 weeks to do this all again — an excruciating trip around the sun until the next NCAA Tournament opening weekend — is just brutal.

Still, we’re here, and we might as well embrace the eight-game slate on deck for Sunday. Let’s walk through what we can expect to see over the 12 hours or so that we’ll all collectively enjoy some college hoops, shall we?

Around The Web

TOPICS#NCAA Tournament
TAGS2019 NCAA TournamentCollege BasketballNCAA Tournament
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.22.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.19.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.18.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.18.19 6 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.15.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.12.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP