Getting to the first Sunday of March Madness is a bittersweet feeling. There’s a sense of relief in knowing you just watched a zillion hours of college basketball and now get to take a break, and it’s fun knowing the march towards determining a champion will continue on unabated. Having said that, having to wait another 51 weeks to do this all again — an excruciating trip around the sun until the next NCAA Tournament opening weekend — is just brutal.

Still, we’re here, and we might as well embrace the eight-game slate on deck for Sunday. Let’s walk through what we can expect to see over the 12 hours or so that we’ll all collectively enjoy some college hoops, shall we?