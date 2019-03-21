Getty Image

From Selection Sunday until Thursday morning, the anticipation is off the charts for the NCAA Tournament. Games have been analyzed from every angle and, if nothing else, every bracket is full with definitive selections that are sure to go wrong.

Then, the ball is tipped, and the madness begins.

That will take place on Thursday morning and, to prepare you for the madness, we’ve laid out a handy watch guide for the beauty that is opening day. As always, let’s enjoy the basketball action together. All times listed are EST.