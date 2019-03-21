2019 NCAA Tournament Watch Guide, Day 1: The Reigning Champs And Ja Morant Are At The Forefront

03.21.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

From Selection Sunday until Thursday morning, the anticipation is off the charts for the NCAA Tournament. Games have been analyzed from every angle and, if nothing else, every bracket is full with definitive selections that are sure to go wrong.

Then, the ball is tipped, and the madness begins.

That will take place on Thursday morning and, to prepare you for the madness, we’ve laid out a handy watch guide for the beauty that is opening day. As always, let’s enjoy the basketball action together. All times listed are EST.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NCAA Tournament
TAGS2019 NCAA TournamentGONZAGA BULLDOGSja morantKENTUCKY WILDCATSNCAA TournamentVILLANOVA WILDCATS
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.19.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.18.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.18.19 3 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.15.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.12.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.11.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP