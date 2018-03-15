Getty Image

The First Four serves as a fun appetizer to the NCAA Tournament but, in truth, things don’t officially get underway for March Madness until the field is down to 64 teams. That kicks off on Thursday afternoon, when the pure adrenaline sets in and there are 16 games for the viewing pleasure of fans and bored cubicle workers all over the country.

Not every game will be fantastic but, as always, something wild will happen and we will do our best in this space to prepare you for that inevitability. Below is a breakdown of the 16 games on the opening Thursday in different tiers, lining up what should be the games to prioritize if, for some reason, you aren’t able to sit down and watch 12 hours of basketball will multiple screens at your disposal.

As always, let’s enjoy the basketball action together. All times listed are EST.