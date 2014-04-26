Nene Ejected After Butting Heads Then Choking Jimmy Butler

Things got heated in the fourth quarter between the Wizards and Bulls. Washington’s Brazilian big man, Nene, and Chicago’s 3&D wing, Jimmy Butler, quite literally butted heads following a slight elbow from Nene after he scored a layup. Butler stood cranium to cranium with the bigger Brazilian before Nene grabbed him around the neck and appeared to choke him before taking a swipe at his head.

Teammates jumped in, but Nene was ejected after both initiating the dust and then escalating it when the two locked horns (there’s probably a Bulls joke in there).

