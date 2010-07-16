Nepotism Reigns Supreme in NBA Summer League

The NBA Summer League is supposed to be a chance for the latest draft picks to get acclimated to the pros, and for fringe NBA players to strut their stuff for scouts in hopes of getting a training-camp invite.

While summer league does certainly do those things, it also has become a breeding ground for nepotism at its finest. Up until recently, over the years we’ve seen Rodney Billups (Chauncey‘s brother) become a fixture on the Pistons summer squad, while Romeo Travis (one of LeBron‘s best friends from high school) found himself in a Cavs summer league uniform frequently. This year is no different, as cases of nepotism are spotted across the League, most notably in Denver:

Dontaye Draper (Nuggets) — Draper, a College of Charleston alum who has played some pro ball in Australia, has been with the Nuggets in summer league for a few years now. He also happens to be one of Carmelo Anthony’ s best friends from growing up in Baltimore, and despite never playing in the NBA, he is always assured a spot with the Nuggets when summer rolls around.

Coby Karl (Nuggets) — The coach’s son still gets to play even at the NBA level. In what is one of the most interesting topics in all of sports “Whether the son of the coach plays because of how good he is, or who he is”, and Coby Karl epitomizes this dilemma. He has stuck with the Nuggets on-and-off over the years but has never played much, still though he has an NBA roster spot.

Richard Roby (Nuggets) — Roby is Kenyon Martin’s half brother. He played last year in Israel, and is young so he still could have a chance in the League. It probably would be on the Nuggets’ squad anyway, because he was a star at nearby University of Colorado.

Ryan Thompson (Kings) — Younger brother of Kings forward Jason Thompson. Jason has become a solid NBA player, and nice piece in the Kings’ rebuilding process. Ryan just graduated from Rider University in New Jersey, and likely has no shot at making the team and will head to Europe to play.

Randolph Morris (Hawks) — If Morris wasn’t a buddy of Josh Smith (they played AAU ball together) the Hawks would have cut him loose a long time ago. An effective player at Kentucky, Morris has made no impact in his NBA career with the Knicks and Hawks, and his future in the League is very much in doubt.

Dan D’Antoni (Knicks) — Mike D’Antoni’s older brother. While it is not uncommon for the sons or siblings of head coaches to be assistant coaches on their staff, Dan’s job as summer league head coach seems a bit unfair to me. Herb Williams has been a longtime assistant with the Knicks, and used to be the head coach in summer league, a role he deserves back.

Austin Ainge (Celtics) — The son of Celtics GM Danny Ainge, Austin is not even an assistant for the big-league Celtics squad, and yet he’s the head coach of the summer team. His current in-season job is head coach of the Maine Red Claws, the D-League affiliate of the Celtics and Bobcats. While Ainge has familiarity with some of the guys playing on the summer league roster, this role really should go to an assistant coach.

Patrick Ewing Jr. (Magic, Knicks) — Son of Knicks great and Magic assistant coach Patrick Ewing. In the Orlando Summer League, Patrick Jr. played for his father, and Patrick Sr. did his best to show off his son’s abilities, getting him plenty of shots per game. Now the younger Ewing is playing for the Knicks in Vegas, and again gets lots of time to shine. Ewing Jr. has been very close to sticking with a lot of NBA teams, and with his father at his side he might just get a chance this year.

Ryan Brooks (76ers) — Brooks is a prime example of hometown heroes getting a shot. In the city that produced the story of Vince Papale in the movie Invincible, Brooks has a similar background. He went to high school in suburban Philly before playing for Temple, and was given a chance with Philly this summer.

