Nepotism Reigns Supreme in NBA Summer League

The NBA Summer League is supposed to be a chance for the latest draft picks to get acclimated to the pros, and for fringe NBA players to strut their stuff for scouts in hopes of getting a training-camp invite.
While summer league does certainly do those things, it also has become a breeding ground for nepotism at its finest. Up until recently, over the years we’ve seen Rodney Billups (Chauncey‘s brother) become a fixture on the Pistons summer squad, while Romeo Travis (one of LeBron‘s best friends from high school) found himself in a Cavs summer league uniform frequently. This year is no different, as cases of nepotism are spotted across the League, most notably in Denver:
Dontaye Draper (Nuggets) — Draper, a College of Charleston alum who has played some pro ball in Australia, has been with the Nuggets in summer league for a few years now. He also happens to be one of Carmelo Anthony’ s best friends from growing up in Baltimore, and despite never playing in the NBA, he is always assured a spot with the Nuggets when summer rolls around.
Coby Karl (Nuggets) — The coach’s son still gets to play even at the NBA level. In what is one of the most interesting topics in all of sports “Whether the son of the coach plays because of how good he is, or who he is”, and Coby Karl epitomizes this dilemma. He has stuck with the Nuggets on-and-off over the years but has never played much, still though he has an NBA roster spot.
Richard Roby (Nuggets) — Roby is Kenyon Martin’s half brother. He played last year in Israel, and is young so he still could have a chance in the League. It probably would be on the Nuggets’ squad anyway, because he was a star at nearby University of Colorado.
Ryan Thompson (Kings) — Younger brother of Kings forward Jason Thompson. Jason has become a solid NBA player, and nice piece in the Kings’ rebuilding process. Ryan just graduated from Rider University in New Jersey, and likely has no shot at making the team and will head to Europe to play.
Randolph Morris (Hawks) — If Morris wasn’t a buddy of Josh Smith (they played AAU ball together) the Hawks would have cut him loose a long time ago. An effective player at Kentucky, Morris has made no impact in his NBA career with the Knicks and Hawks, and his future in the League is very much in doubt.
Dan D’Antoni (Knicks) — Mike D’Antoni’s older brother. While it is not uncommon for the sons or siblings of head coaches to be assistant coaches on their staff, Dan’s job as summer league head coach seems a bit unfair to me. Herb Williams has been a longtime assistant with the Knicks, and used to be the head coach in summer league, a role he deserves back.
Austin Ainge (Celtics) — The son of Celtics GM Danny Ainge, Austin is not even an assistant for the big-league Celtics squad, and yet he’s the head coach of the summer team. His current in-season job is head coach of the Maine Red Claws, the D-League affiliate of the Celtics and Bobcats. While Ainge has familiarity with some of the guys playing on the summer league roster, this role really should go to an assistant coach.
Patrick Ewing Jr. (Magic, Knicks) — Son of Knicks great and Magic assistant coach Patrick Ewing. In the Orlando Summer League, Patrick Jr. played for his father, and Patrick Sr. did his best to show off his son’s abilities, getting him plenty of shots per game. Now the younger Ewing is playing for the Knicks in Vegas, and again gets lots of time to shine. Ewing Jr. has been very close to sticking with a lot of NBA teams, and with his father at his side he might just get a chance this year.
Ryan Brooks (76ers) — Brooks is a prime example of hometown heroes getting a shot. In the city that produced the story of Vince Papale in the movie Invincible, Brooks has a similar background. He went to high school in suburban Philly before playing for Temple, and was given a chance with Philly this summer.
Who is Daniel Marks related to in the dime office that he keeps getting to write articles? Just kidding man ha ha.
Too bad Izzo didnt take the cavs job, Mateen would have a steady summer job.
I remember chris webbers lil bro playing summer ball for sac one year. he wasnt good.
gonna have to REALLY disagree with you about coby karl. that guy can ball. he was with the lakers for a year and showed some promise; it was really tough for many lakers fans to see him let go.
coby karl can’t ball
Coby Karl got minutes with the Dubs so at least he’s not just begging daddy to give him minutes at Denver
Laker fans were HAPPY to see Coby Karl go…so dont lie for us!!!
solid article man i agree and dude coby karl cant ball… been reading your articles prety decent not gunna lie
Summer league nepotism is harmless. Giving Randolph Morris 2 years of guaranteed NBA contract (now expired) isn’t harmless. It takes away a NBA job opening from a hard working D league player.
Based on the information provided, I don’t see how a conclusion can be drawn that nepotism “reigns supreme” or that the summer league is a “breeding ground” for nepotism. First, not even 10 people are on this list, and one of them (Brooks) isn’t even an example of nepotism. Second, it looks like only three of the people (Draper, Thompson, Brooks) legitimately “don’t belong” in their current positions. Unfortunately, you sound a little bitter that talent isn’t the only thing that drives access to opportunities. You could have masked that bitterness by drawing a reasonable conclusion based on solid examples.
Snap!!
YEAH HES BITTER JC YOU GOT HIM GOOD
@JC
It’s just hard not to notice some nepotism taking place in Summer League. Guys like Draper and Ryan Thompson don’t have a shot in the League most likely, and it’s interesting to point out how giving friends/family a Summer League roster spot is a popular thing for franchises to do for their stars.
Also, in no way am I bitter about this. It’s a fact that talent isn’t the only thing that matters when advancing in a job or career, connections matter a lot as well. These guys are merely taking advantage of their connections in the league to showcase their skills in Summer League. Am I bitter that guys like Draper continue to get spots in SL, absolutely not, this article is merely to point out that nepotism does occur in SL more than any other aspect of the NBA.
Coby Karl and Ewing Jr. both can play.
Paul Milsap’s brother is playing on the Piston Summer League team too.
Millsap has no connection to detroit tho..
Ryan Thompson will make the Kings roster, as they have very little depth in the backcourt. RT also played for the Celtics in the Orlando Summer League. Where was the family connection there?
Ewing jr is an NBA talent and may make a roster this year.
Coby Karl can play. Guy avg. 20+ in college and wasn’t bad when he was with the Lakers
People find humor in the fact that Coby Karl is a pasty lookin, baby-faced, coach’s son but if you know anything about the game of basketball then you know that Coby Karl is good enough to be on NBA rosters. There are definitely are worse players out there.
Master P playing in the summer league a few years ago was a kind of nepotism too…
He’s FU***** MASTER P! He deserves a chance. Just kidding, btw his son playing college ball GTFOH! Knowing the right people can get you far.
I agree with everyone that said Colby Karl can ball. Just bc he isn’t a flashy, one-dimensional player (scorer), people hate on him. He’s an underrated passer.
Richard Roby got game as well, if he would not have broke his hand in Pre-Draft camp, he probably would have made it. What do you guys think?
Note on Coby:
Guy had a 10 day w/ GSW and dropped 12,7,7 in a game against the rockets tearing up C. Budinger. Not to mention he has been on 4 NBA teams now, only 1 of which were coached by his father. Not to mention multiple gm’s in the league consider him a legit NBA player with an exceptional basketball IQ.