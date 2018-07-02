The Thunder And Nerlens Noel Have Reportedly Agreed To A Two-Year Contract

#2018 NBA Free Agency #Oklahoma City Thunder
07.02.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

The Oklahoma City Thunder are making it rain this summer. As the headliner, Oklahoma City came to a massive, four-year deal to re-sign Paul George and, from there, the Thunder also locked Jerami Grant up for three years at considerable money. With those two signed to healthy contracts, the Thunder are staring a nine-figure tax bill in the face, but it hasn’t stopped them from going after more free agents.

On Monday, yet another intriguing transaction came to light, as Shams Charania of Yahoo reported that free agent big man Nerlens Noel will be joining the Thunder on a two-year deal that includes a second-year player option.

Around The Web

TOPICS#2018 NBA Free Agency#Oklahoma City Thunder
TAGS2018 NBA Free AgencyNERLENS NOELOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER

Listen To This

The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.02.18 4 hours ago
Crate-Digging: Dott, Croatia And More Bandcamp Albums From June

Crate-Digging: Dott, Croatia And More Bandcamp Albums From June

06.29.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Drake, Gorillaz, And Florence And The Machine

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Drake, Gorillaz, And Florence And The Machine

06.29.18 3 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

06.29.18 3 days ago
The Best Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Best Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

06.28.18 4 days ago 4 Comments
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.26.18 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP