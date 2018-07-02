Getty Image

The Oklahoma City Thunder are making it rain this summer. As the headliner, Oklahoma City came to a massive, four-year deal to re-sign Paul George and, from there, the Thunder also locked Jerami Grant up for three years at considerable money. With those two signed to healthy contracts, the Thunder are staring a nine-figure tax bill in the face, but it hasn’t stopped them from going after more free agents.

On Monday, yet another intriguing transaction came to light, as Shams Charania of Yahoo reported that free agent big man Nerlens Noel will be joining the Thunder on a two-year deal that includes a second-year player option.