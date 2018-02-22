Nerlens Noel Could Return To The Mavs’ Lineup As Soon As Friday

02.22.18 2 weeks ago

Getty Image

Friday night’s Mavericks-Lakers game in Los Angeles won’t stand out on the schedule, as it features teams with a combined record of 41-74. However, for fans of those two teams, it will be intriguing for the potential returns of a pair of young players.

The Lakers are expected to have Lonzo Ball back in the lineup on Friday, as announced by Big Baller Brand on Thursday despite the Lakers refusing to officially announce him as a go. Ball has missed 15 games with a sprained left MCL, and L.A., being that it doesn’t have its own pick, is currently in the business of trying to win as much as possible and develop their young core.

The Mavs, on the other hand, are admittedly tanking but will get a little bit of depth back soon in the form of Nerlens Noel. The center has been a strange story this season, signing a qualifying offer after failing to land a big contract in restricted free agency, and has since appeared in just 18 games due to coaches decisions and a thumb injury that required surgery. Noel may also make his return on Friday, although that isn’t set in stone either.

Around The Web

TAGSdallas mavericksNERLENS NOEL

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP