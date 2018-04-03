Nerlens Noel And Thabo Sefolosha Were Suspended For Violating The NBA’s Drug Program

04.03.18 5 mins ago

Getty Image

Before Tuesday, the biggest headline Nerlens Noel earned this season was a friendly incident where he grabbed a hot dog during a Dallas Mavericks game. Now Noel’s difficult season includes a suspension.

Noel and Utah’s Thabo Sefolosha were both suspended for violating the NBA’s drug policy on Tuesday. Yahoo’s Shams Charania first reported the pair of suspensions on Tuesday afternoon.

Both players have dealt with injuries this season and the report wasn’t specific about the kind of violation the two had, but the league cracked down on both players on Tuesday.

Around The Web

TAGSdallas mavericksNERLENS NOELTHABO SEFOLOSHAUTAH JAZZ

The RX

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 3 hours ago
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 1 day ago 3 Comments
On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 4 days ago
Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 6 days ago
Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 2 weeks ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP