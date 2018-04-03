Getty Image

Before Tuesday, the biggest headline Nerlens Noel earned this season was a friendly incident where he grabbed a hot dog during a Dallas Mavericks game. Now Noel’s difficult season includes a suspension.

Noel and Utah’s Thabo Sefolosha were both suspended for violating the NBA’s drug policy on Tuesday. Yahoo’s Shams Charania first reported the pair of suspensions on Tuesday afternoon.

Both players have dealt with injuries this season and the report wasn’t specific about the kind of violation the two had, but the league cracked down on both players on Tuesday.