Right now, it looks like the Nets would do just about anything to get Vince Carter‘s $33 million remaining off of their books.

An ESPN report even quoted two of these executives, each of whom stated that the Nets are trying to “give Carter away.”

But even so, it doesn’t look like Carter is going to be on the move. The latest word out of Portland is that the Blazers are staying put, even though the finances work out better for them if they end up trading Raef LaFrentz than letting his contract expire on their books. But Kevin Pritchard is right that he shouldn’t take on Vince’s big deal. Vince isn’t the right fit.

Two other teams mentioned in conversations with the Nets are Houston and Dallas. But Josh Howard and Ron Artest are both deal-breakers, so it doesn’t look like Rod Thorn is going to make a move there unless he decides that he wants to go into complete salary dump mode.

Source: NJ.com