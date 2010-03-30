Nets avoid all-time worst record; Craziest NCAA finish of the year

If anyone is gonna bother making a season recap video for the Nets, 90 percent of it should focus on last night’s win over the Spurs. (The other 10 percent to the Lottery if they win the John Wall sweepstakes.) Not only did the Nets look like a real-life NBA basketball team for once, they avoided the stink of owning the League’s all-time worst win-loss record … Down five midway through the fourth quarter, Jersey went on a 13-2 run to take control, highlighted by an alley-oop from Devin Harris to Brook Lopez (after which we could’ve sworn Spurs announcer P.J. Carlesimo called Lopez “the rookie”). Matt Bonner hit a three with 34 seconds left to cut the lead to three, and after Harris (17 pts, 9 asts) missed a layup, San Antonio got the ball with 13 ticks remaining. But without Manu Ginobili in the lineup, you had no idea where they would go. On a play that seemed broken from the get-go, Tim Duncan and George Hill got their wires crossed and TD threw the ball away. Harris and Terrence Williams closed it out at the line … Good thing Carlesimo was sitting in for Sean Elliott on the Spurs broadcast, because Elliott might have had a stroke as the reality of this loss set in. Although it would have been funny to hear him make up excuses and blame the refs for everything … Hedo Turkoglu was out of the doghouse and back on the court (we couldn’t see whether his wrist still had a nightclub stamp on it), coming off the bench for 11 points in 28 minutes as the Raptors tried to hang onto their playoff spot in Charlotte. In the final 30 seconds, Hedo was on the bench in favor of Sonny Weems when T-Dot was clinging to a slim lead and Weems bricked two huge free throws. Down two, Ray Felton (18 pts, 7 asts) drove and dropped a nice little feed to an open Tyson Chandler at the rim, only Chandler wasn’t expecting it and they turned the ball over. Game over. Cut to Larry Brown looking like he’d eaten some bad fish, while Michael Jordan looked like he wanted to fire every player on his team … Bruce Willis was at the Hornets/Lakers game in New Orleans, and quite honestly, the sideline reporter appeared deathly afraid of him. The whole interview was awkward; it immediately went downhill when Bruce reacted to the Kentucky Elite Eight loss like he’d lost a ton of money on it … As for the game, Chris Paul really played like Chris Paul for the first time since the knee injury, dropping 15 points and 13 dimes in a Hornets win. Kobe scored 31 in the loss, while Pau Gasol put up 26 points and 22 boards … In Monday’s two other games, Dirk Nowitzki had a triple-double (34 pts, 10 rebs, 10 asts) as the Mavs blew out the Nuggets; and Carlos Boozer went for 26 points and 14 boards to lead the Jazz past the Knicks … Did you see the ending to the Stanford/Xavier women’s Elite Eight game? Twenty-five seconds left, tied up, Xavier ball. They get it to senior Dee Dee Jernigan wide open literally right under the hoop, and she blows the layup. Xavier gets the offensive board, however, and when Stanford double-teams the ball, Jernigan is left even more wide open under the rim again. She gets it back, and BLOWS THE LAYUP AGAIN. Then, as Jernigan somehow doesn’t vomit on the floor, Stanford’s Jeanette Pohlen dashes 94 feet Tyus Edney-style and lays it up just before the buzzer. Craziest finish in any basketball game we’ve seen all year … Meanwhile, Baylor and Brittney Griner knocked off 2-seed Duke after beating 1-seed Tennessee in their previous game. One of the announcers said, “Just like Elvis changed music, Brittney Griner is changing women’s basketball with the way she blocks shots.” Little overboard there … Proving Dime’s Aron Phillips something of a prophet, Baltimore product Josh Selby won the McDonald’s H.S. All-American dunk contest. The dunks were nothing you’ve never seen before, but at just 6-foot-3, for Selby to go between his legs off the bounce, then throw down an against-the-grain 360 with the left hand was sick … Jay Williams gave a demonstration on how to go through the McDonald’s skills challenge course. (Same as the NBA version.) Jay still has a tight handle, he hit the mark on his passes, and he knocked down the jumpers, but he got winded pretty quickly … Line of the night from Jay: During Joe Jackson‘s first round of dunks, Young Joc‘s “It’s Goin’ Down” played on the loudspeakers. As Jackson missed dunk after dunk, Jay deadpanned, “It’s not goin’ down for him.” Too bad it went completely over his announce partner’s head … We’re out like New Jersey infamy …
Many congrats Nets.
Dime — You guys are so cool, you jacked lines from Sportscenter, “Then, as Jernigan somehow doesn’t vomit on the floor, Stanford’s Jeanette Pohlen dashes 94 feet Tyus Edney-style and lays it up just before the buzzer.”
don’t look now but the nets are going strong…i smell a win streak…and the lakers need the playoffs to start now, they are basically playing for nothing at the moment…but maybe they just aren’t that good, who knows….and generally speaking, let the playoffs begin, only the 8th spot in the East is still up for grabs, and either chicago or toronto will get destroyed by the cavs
just missed history, the new jersey nets
LOL. Go Kentucky! Yippee-Ki-Yay, Motherfucker!
And isn’t Willis a Nets fan? At least he has something to cheer about…
The NBA – Where history doesn’t happen.
That is why I can’t take women’s basketball seriously.
That’s the least the Spurs could do for the Nets after cracking them in The Finals
No way Elvis could shut down Griner, on or off the court
Can I assume the announcer making the elvis comment was white?
I’ll say this now, the Nets will be A PROBLEM in this league if they get Evan Turner. They’ve got a ton of young talent (their entire core is under 27!) Brook Lopez is gonna be a beast – he’s their inside scorer, Devin Harris is a solid PG and a good #2/#3 (whichever one of he and Brook you wanna call a #2 vs. #3) and they got solid wings w/ Lee and Terrance – their only major holes are at PF and, much more importantly, getting a #1 scorer. Put Evan Turner on that squad (so you can keep Harris and move Lee to a 6th man instead of getting Wall – who I think is better than Turner, but not a better fit for this team and I think both become superstars) and I think they jump to title contenders within 5 years.
my guess is one of the nets owners paid the spurs for that game.
Now that the Nets have won, can we just start the playoffs? Please? Oh, and the Nets new owner will have them being legit again in about two years. Dude was on 60 Minutes Sunday night and really believes he can make them winners. And we all know Russians will do anything to win, comrade.
the announcer should have said: “Just as white people stole black music and created elvis: we have Britney Greer, stolen reincarnation of Mark Eaton”.
they really do look a lot alike.
i’ve been telling yall about the Nets all year.
they gonna be a problem in 2yrs! they’re gonna be the trailblazers of the east.
and there is no John Wall sweepstakes. he is good, but NOT worthy of the #1 overall pick. evan turner is a WAY better ball player.
@ ShowKase–
60 minutes is one of my fav shows (laugh if you want bitches, but yall can learn a lot from watching 60 minutes instead of reality show nonesense). however, I missed it on sunday.
what was the interview like with Mikhail Porkhorov?
what was he saying? what was 60min saying? I missed it all….
“it’s not going down for him.” <,<
*pumps fist in ayer* for nets
still wished they had won at least 15-25 games this year.
what High profil free agent wants to go to Nets…yea that got one of the worst records in history…..but the potential is there with harris, lopez, lee and williams but yi is not their starting pf. he seems to be out of place in the league for some reason and he is a pretty decent player.
Gerald Wallace made a nice behind the court floater And-1 that somehow didn’t count but the Cats ended up gettin’ 3 free points anyways…’cause Jack hit his tech freebie. Weird Sequence.
Matter of fact, that stretch of plays was kind of dope. And it just ended with a highlight reel worthy behind the court nuttin’ but net floater.
Top of the 3rd.
Felton cans a triple. (he was automatic on those thangs)
Bosh goin’ to work the other way. Layup.
Felton, Wallace. Pick N Roll. Layup.
Bosh hits a j.
Then Gerald hits the miracle shot.
backtobacktobacktobacktoback.
Crisp O or Soiled D…whatever, it was live as hell.
I saw most of the Nets game. They were within 5 or 6 pts the entire night. And, from the beginning it looked like Timmie was gonna eat Lopez Reuben on Rye all night…all you heard was “…over Lopez” “….over Lopez” “…over Lopez”… then Lopez realized like all of SanAn’s points was Timmie abusing him then Lopez woke up and started manning the paint and grabbing boards. Weird, so was YI!!!!! (7 reb) But he still sucks.
Good win for the Nets. I think once the Nets noticed they’d be playing Bogans, Bonner, Hairston and Richard Jefferson, they said YAY!
Courtney Lee’s a real cool cat. Seems to do his job AOK. Real clutch. His team just aint. It’s those suspect wings and inexperienced bench. And then again, Nets do stuff like being out of bounds on a corner three or running into a dude who’s clearly IN position. (looking at Lee and Terrance respectively)
OK. Did Melo really get shut down by Matrix??
Nene scored more than Melo. Seriously??
OK. Millsap pullin’ down double dubs off the bench.
OK. A motivated crunchtime lineup of Thornton, West, Posey and CP can make life difficult for the Lakers. Especially when the bench only makes FOUR FIELD GOALS THE ENTIRE GAME. And Artest and Fisher thought they were shooting fully loaded threes, but they were only lettin’ off blanks. Chill.
What else?? Baylor game. Ill. Ugly Basketball. Lady Devils shoulda won. Umm, no reason Baylor kept tryin’ to lob SHORT passes to Brittney who was TRIPLE teamed…basically the whole night. Sometimes quadrupled teamed. Entry passes into the post usually don’t work when your intended recipient is being fronted, sided, and rear-ended. She was completely circled and they still trying to lob it to her.
Stanford’s big girl is ALL THAT (that’s why Xavier jawn aint in the discussion, basketball gods don’t like wide open missed layups but they love polished post players). UCONN’s big girl is ALL THAT. And Britney being throwin’ Block Parties ALL NIGHT LONG.
If New Orleans Hornets had anyone of them, they’d probably be a legit 5th seed.
THIS JUST IN
Females missing layups.
I can’t believe any of you people making fun of women for blowing open layups have ever watched a men’s college game. LOL.
Watching the Hornets game last night made me think..
The Hornets have a running for most douches/tools on a team.. they got their own big three in Paul, Posey and West.. watching last nights game reminded me of how much i cant stand Posey.. just a dirty mo#$erf#$ker..
im tired of watching teams play they best ball when we come to town.. Frickin Scalabrine was hittin yesterday, weak ass Posey hit a big three and hes been in a 2 year slump.. In the dying stretch of a HORRIBLE season that that was the biggest crowd for the Hornets.. i was waiting for the “BEAT LA” chants..
Maybe Denver wont run game on Dallas?
@ TickTock
I feel ya.. thats why i cant watch ANY college bball.. everything on top of the great 8 is a wash to me..
LMAO. Bruce Willis said he was upset that Kentucky lost. Dude didn’t say he was rooting for Kentucky in the Final Four.
any clips on the dunk contest? thanks
if you go to nj.com/nets you will find links that recap the 60 minutes story on Nets’ new owner
Griner is more like Shaq. It’s like opponents don’t know what to do with her. I saw the Tennesse game and the Vols had to change their whole game plan offensively AND defensively because of her. She’s not just tall; she has great timing on her block shots and is able to hit shots down low with players hanging off of her. Plus she hits her free throws. The only way BU loses is against a good outside shooting team and a defense that knows how to deny her the ball.
@ Heckler
Here’s the link to the whole interview.
[www.cbsnews.com]
ummm…Women’s college players miss layups. The men are NOT any better…dunno why people saying “that’s why i don’t watch women’s ball”
The women play in a tournament? When did this women’s basketball sport start?
The West is looking crazy. Nuggets are imploding, Lakers are disinterested, Spurs are looking lost and old with no Manu or Parker, and the two teams with no defense-Mavs and Suns are rising at the right time.
The East actually looks more stable.
if by stable you mean they’re all consistently bad
The west is crazy and i agree that it seems like every team plays alot better when they play the lakers for some reason, i think part of this is cause the lakers arent really playing like they did last year when they won it all they need to get back to that in time for the playoffs or they could have their season cut short.
East sucks at the bottom but put the Cavs, Magic, and Celtics against the Lakers, Mavs, and Nuggets. I’d give a slight edge to the East.