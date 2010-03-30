Nets avoid all-time worst record; Craziest NCAA finish of the year

If anyone is gonna bother making a season recap video for the Nets, 90 percent of it should focus on last night’s win over the Spurs. (The other 10 percent to the Lottery if they win the John Wall sweepstakes.) Not only did the Nets look like a real-life NBA basketball team for once, they avoided the stink of owning the League’s all-time worst win-loss record … Down five midway through the fourth quarter, Jersey went on a 13-2 run to take control, highlighted by an alley-oop from Devin Harris to Brook Lopez (after which we could’ve sworn Spurs announcer P.J. Carlesimo called Lopez “the rookie”). Matt Bonner hit a three with 34 seconds left to cut the lead to three, and after Harris (17 pts, 9 asts) missed a layup, San Antonio got the ball with 13 ticks remaining. But without Manu Ginobili in the lineup, you had no idea where they would go. On a play that seemed broken from the get-go, Tim Duncan and George Hill got their wires crossed and TD threw the ball away. Harris and Terrence Williams closed it out at the line … Good thing Carlesimo was sitting in for Sean Elliott on the Spurs broadcast, because Elliott might have had a stroke as the reality of this loss set in. Although it would have been funny to hear him make up excuses and blame the refs for everything … Hedo Turkoglu was out of the doghouse and back on the court (we couldn’t see whether his wrist still had a nightclub stamp on it), coming off the bench for 11 points in 28 minutes as the Raptors tried to hang onto their playoff spot in Charlotte. In the final 30 seconds, Hedo was on the bench in favor of Sonny Weems when T-Dot was clinging to a slim lead and Weems bricked two huge free throws. Down two, Ray Felton (18 pts, 7 asts) drove and dropped a nice little feed to an open Tyson Chandler at the rim, only Chandler wasn’t expecting it and they turned the ball over. Game over. Cut to Larry Brown looking like he’d eaten some bad fish, while Michael Jordan looked like he wanted to fire every player on his team … Bruce Willis was at the Hornets/Lakers game in New Orleans, and quite honestly, the sideline reporter appeared deathly afraid of him. The whole interview was awkward; it immediately went downhill when Bruce reacted to the Kentucky Elite Eight loss like he’d lost a ton of money on it … As for the game, Chris Paul really played like Chris Paul for the first time since the knee injury, dropping 15 points and 13 dimes in a Hornets win. Kobe scored 31 in the loss, while Pau Gasol put up 26 points and 22 boards … In Monday’s two other games, Dirk Nowitzki had a triple-double (34 pts, 10 rebs, 10 asts) as the Mavs blew out the Nuggets; and Carlos Boozer went for 26 points and 14 boards to lead the Jazz past the Knicks … Did you see the ending to the Stanford/Xavier women’s Elite Eight game? Twenty-five seconds left, tied up, Xavier ball. They get it to senior Dee Dee Jernigan wide open literally right under the hoop, and she blows the layup. Xavier gets the offensive board, however, and when Stanford double-teams the ball, Jernigan is left even more wide open under the rim again. She gets it back, and BLOWS THE LAYUP AGAIN. Then, as Jernigan somehow doesn’t vomit on the floor, Stanford’s Jeanette Pohlen dashes 94 feet Tyus Edney-style and lays it up just before the buzzer. Craziest finish in any basketball game we’ve seen all year … Meanwhile, Baylor and Brittney Griner knocked off 2-seed Duke after beating 1-seed Tennessee in their previous game. One of the announcers said, “Just like Elvis changed music, Brittney Griner is changing women’s basketball with the way she blocks shots.” Little overboard there … Proving Dime’s Aron Phillips something of a prophet, Baltimore product Josh Selby won the McDonald’s H.S. All-American dunk contest. The dunks were nothing you’ve never seen before, but at just 6-foot-3, for Selby to go between his legs off the bounce, then throw down an against-the-grain 360 with the left hand was sick … Jay Williams gave a demonstration on how to go through the McDonald’s skills challenge course. (Same as the NBA version.) Jay still has a tight handle, he hit the mark on his passes, and he knocked down the jumpers, but he got winded pretty quickly … Line of the night from Jay: During Joe Jackson‘s first round of dunks, Young Joc‘s “It’s Goin’ Down” played on the loudspeakers. As Jackson missed dunk after dunk, Jay deadpanned, “It’s not goin’ down for him.” Too bad it went completely over his announce partner’s head … We’re out like New Jersey infamy …