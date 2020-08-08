The Brooklyn Nets have been one of the more pleasant surprises of the NBA restart in Orlando. Despite a severely-depleted roster, they’ve won three out of their first five games, including a big upset victory over the No. 1 seeded Milwaukee Bucks earlier this week.

On Friday, they clinched a playoff spot with a 119-106 win over the Sacramento Kings, thus securing the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference standings and avoiding a potentially nail-biting play-in scenario with either the Magic or the Wizards for the last remaining playoff spot.

In the process, they helped earn Kevin Durant a hefty bonus that was built into his contract before last season, a reported $1 million incentive or making the postseason.

Kevin Durant has earned a $1M bonus with Brooklyn now clinching a playoff spot. The bonus before the season was considered likely and will not impact his $40.1M cap hit for 2020-21. https://t.co/lwhsuuIgFR — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) August 7, 2020

Kevin Durant, who is still recovering from a torn Achilles tendon he suffered during last season’s Finals, is receiving the bonus despite not playing for Brooklyn at all this season or participating in the restart in Orlando. He is, however, expected to suit up for the Nets next season, although there is no clear timetable on when he — or the next NBA season — returns.