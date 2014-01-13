Nets Forward Messes With LeBron James On Twitter

#Miami Heat #LeBron James #Twitter
01.12.14 5 years ago 2 Comments

During Friday night’s double OT Nets victory over the visiting Heat, LeBron James became enraged and pretended to go after Nets forward Mirza Teletovic after he collared LeBron around the neck late in the game. After the game, Teletovic posted a pic of the incident on Twitter with a winking message.

Here’s the tweet by Teletovic:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The win had been Brooklyn’s fifth straight before they lost in Toronto the next night, but the smirking Teletovic pic combined with the “lol” and the winking emoticon is just priceless.

Teletovic thinks so too, since he made it the background of his Twitter account:

[Via FTW by way of EOB]

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Miami Heat#LeBron James#Twitter
TAGSBROOKLYN NETSLeBron JamesMIAMI HEATmirza teletovicSmackTwitter

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP