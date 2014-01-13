Nets Forward Messes With LeBron James On Twitter

During Friday night’s double OT Nets victory over the visiting Heat, LeBron James became enraged and pretended to go after Nets forward Mirza Teletovic after he collared LeBron around the neck late in the game. After the game, Teletovic posted a pic of the incident on Twitter with a winking message.

Here’s the tweet by Teletovic:

The win had been Brooklyn’s fifth straight before they lost in Toronto the next night, but the smirking Teletovic pic combined with the “lol” and the winking emoticon is just priceless.

Teletovic thinks so too, since he made it the background of his Twitter account:

