Nets, Heat unload talent for cap space; LeBron, Wade and Bosh talk partnership (or not)

Less than 24 hours from the NBA free agency Royal Rumble, and teams are steady making moves to prepare their strongest pitch possible. The Nets, who have the first official crack at LeBron James (don’t count out somebody pulling a midnight surprise ambush), traded Yi Jianlian to the Wizards straight-up for Quinton Ross — a no-apologies strictly financial move that now puts New Jersey a good $30 million under the cap. That’s enough room to potentially sign two elite players. Even if Jay-Z can’t secure LeBron, we could imagine a core of Devin Harris, Joe Johnson, Rudy Gay, Derrick Favors and Brook Lopez … As for the Wizards, it’s an upgrade; swapping a little-used defensive specialist in Ross for an injury-prone (but more useful) finesse forward. Yi has yet to crack the 70-game mark in any of his three NBA seasons, but when he is on the court he’ll give Washington some versatility on the front line along with Andray Blatche, Al Thornton and JaVale McGee. And this is great news for John Wall. If Yi becomes anywhere near as popular as Yao, Wall could be an All-Star starter for as long as they play together … The Blazers waived Ryan Gomes rather than keep a guy who could start for them, and in another cap-motivated move, the Heat bought out James Jones‘ contract to free up a little more money … Speaking of, a lot was made about the alleged Miami meeting between D-Wade, LeBron and Chris Bosh last weekend: some sources had it sounding like we might as well start printing #6 James and #4 Bosh black jerseys right now. Not so fast. Ensuing reports claimed D-Wade wasn’t even in Miami last weekend, and that the meeting never happened … This much we can carve in stone: If LeBron, Wade and Bosh form like Voltron in Miami, 100 percent guarantee Pat Riley will worm his way back into his head coaching spot. Stan Van Gundy shouldn’t even have to warn Erik Spoelstra about that one … Depending on whom you believe, Brian Shaw has either accepted an offer to be the Cavs’ head coach, or the Cavs are still deciding between Shaw and Byron Scott. If Shaw is the pick and LeBron re-signs, how do you think LBJ would perform in the Triangle? Does that change his game at all? … The Cavs say they’re not doing a sign-and-trade for LeBron, effectively taking long shot teams like Dallas and Portland out of the mix. The Raptors are still very much in the market for a Bosh sign-and-trade, however, and we hear the Lakers are prepared to offer Andrew Bynum and Lamar Odom for Bosh and Jarrett Jack. Bringing in Jack would help shore up the PG position, and Bosh plus Pau Gasol in the frontcourt looks unstoppable on first glance. But consider Gasol would be playing out of position at center, and the bench gets weaker without Odom. Still, it’s not like L.A. would suck … We’re out like Spoelstra’s job security …