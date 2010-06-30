Nets, Heat unload talent for cap space; LeBron, Wade and Bosh talk partnership (or not)

Less than 24 hours from the NBA free agency Royal Rumble, and teams are steady making moves to prepare their strongest pitch possible. The Nets, who have the first official crack at LeBron James (don’t count out somebody pulling a midnight surprise ambush), traded Yi Jianlian to the Wizards straight-up for Quinton Ross — a no-apologies strictly financial move that now puts New Jersey a good $30 million under the cap. That’s enough room to potentially sign two elite players. Even if Jay-Z can’t secure LeBron, we could imagine a core of Devin Harris, Joe Johnson, Rudy Gay, Derrick Favors and Brook Lopez … As for the Wizards, it’s an upgrade; swapping a little-used defensive specialist in Ross for an injury-prone (but more useful) finesse forward. Yi has yet to crack the 70-game mark in any of his three NBA seasons, but when he is on the court he’ll give Washington some versatility on the front line along with Andray Blatche, Al Thornton and JaVale McGee. And this is great news for John Wall. If Yi becomes anywhere near as popular as Yao, Wall could be an All-Star starter for as long as they play together … The Blazers waived Ryan Gomes rather than keep a guy who could start for them, and in another cap-motivated move, the Heat bought out James Jones‘ contract to free up a little more money … Speaking of, a lot was made about the alleged Miami meeting between D-Wade, LeBron and Chris Bosh last weekend: some sources had it sounding like we might as well start printing #6 James and #4 Bosh black jerseys right now. Not so fast. Ensuing reports claimed D-Wade wasn’t even in Miami last weekend, and that the meeting never happened … This much we can carve in stone: If LeBron, Wade and Bosh form like Voltron in Miami, 100 percent guarantee Pat Riley will worm his way back into his head coaching spot. Stan Van Gundy shouldn’t even have to warn Erik Spoelstra about that one … Depending on whom you believe, Brian Shaw has either accepted an offer to be the Cavs’ head coach, or the Cavs are still deciding between Shaw and Byron Scott. If Shaw is the pick and LeBron re-signs, how do you think LBJ would perform in the Triangle? Does that change his game at all? … The Cavs say they’re not doing a sign-and-trade for LeBron, effectively taking long shot teams like Dallas and Portland out of the mix. The Raptors are still very much in the market for a Bosh sign-and-trade, however, and we hear the Lakers are prepared to offer Andrew Bynum and Lamar Odom for Bosh and Jarrett Jack. Bringing in Jack would help shore up the PG position, and Bosh plus Pau Gasol in the frontcourt looks unstoppable on first glance. But consider Gasol would be playing out of position at center, and the bench gets weaker without Odom. Still, it’s not like L.A. would suck … We’re out like Spoelstra’s job security …
Hope the Lakers don’t pull the trigger on that trade. And I don’t see why Toronto would do it either. Bosh/Gasol and Odom/Turk is redundancy for both teams. Plus i don’t think Jack is THAT much of an upgrade and Odom is too valuable. I’m just not sipping too much of this whole Bosh kool-aid.
In case you guys missed it, Yao just announced that he was opting to stay in Houston next year.
I hope raps get something good for Bosh. Id take lazy Lamar, but he best leave his fat bitch in LA
Never been a big fan of Bynum, but he’s more useful for the Lakers than Bosh would be. Gasol is basically the same player Bosh is, except he’s even more skilled. Bynum is a long 7-footer with a big body. He may be somewhat injury-prone, but him playing through his knee injury in the finals showed some heart.
Plus, even though Jack would be an upgrade, he’s still not the ideal PG for the Lakers. He’s not a great shooter from outside nor is he a standout defender. Keeping their core together while searching for a solid PG (Steve Blake??) would be the Lakers’ move.
Really? Odom I can live with but Bynum? I will say it again: every move the Lakers make which leaves Gasol still playing power forward DO IT! If not do – DO NOT do it!
I am still concerned about Kobe’s finger being damaged forever…
Bosh, Wade and LeBron = Pat Riley back on the bench in a heartbeat…
That trade for lakers wouldnt drop them from contender status but might hurt them. We have no bench as of June 30. Switching bosh with Bynum (when healthy) might actually hurt Pau’s play since he would be counted on guarding the other team’s center. I love the idea of Bosh coming to LA (in hte long term), but if something is not messed up, dont fix it….Lakers need to add bench depth,a guard (someone like Bell,Blake,mcgrady) and a big man (kurt thomas/haywood/etc) to be able to come in and play.
Oh btw…Bosh is joining wade in miami while LEbron goes to bulls with a boozer/Joe J…..Amare to NY if Joe Johnson goes with him
Real shift of power, the east will sign all the top players this summer. Damn the west just got weaker with the lost Amare, Boozer and perhaps Dirk, now I can see OKC winning the west.
@Jerry K nobody brings up the fact the Lakers might trade for Bosh to keep him away from teaming up with LeBron and Wade, because if you sub Boozer or Amare with those two the threesome isn’t as good or big. But I doubt the Lakers owner will want to pay another max contract for Bosh.
Pierce opts out looking for a 4 year contract worth 90 million dollars from the celts
No way he gets that
ray allen comes off the books too so
celtics will make a play for lebron
they have to
MARK MY WORDS
@ronnylee If Pierce opts out I hope we ship KG to somewhere like OKC for Jeff Green or Harden and let Allen walk. Then start to rebuild around Rondo and play for ping pong balls the next few years while preserving lots of cap space and draft picks. Maybe get Al Jefferson back for draft picks.
Jarett Jack is a huge upgrade at the pg position for the Lakers. He is a better defender than all three pg’s on the Lakers and still has time to develop a mote potent mid range game. He has more potential than Farmar or Brown.
Don’t know how sending a role player and a one legged man to Toronto would help us though. What we need are some wings that can create their own shots and score, RELIABLE and legit big men that can rebound, and for heavens sake, a pg that isn’t always a liability on defense (ie Calderon). We just drafted what seems to be like a reliable big, so really, the whole Lakers scenario doesn’t make alot of sense unless it’s the first step in a chain of trades that are being planned for after the deal. But then again, beggers cant be choosers…
Oh, and I just had to respond to this…
@ Legend33: how stupid do you think the Thunder are? Giving up young potential which helped them give the Lakers a legit scare in the playoffs for an old and exponentially ineffective KG? are you high?
According to ESPN’s Ric Bucher, the Cavaliers aren’t willing to work out a sign-and-trade should LeBron James decide to leave Cleveland.
If this is true, it knocks the Mavericks out of contention for LeBron even before free agency begins. As Dallas is over the salary cap, they would need a sign-and-trade to make the numbers work.
More players will resign than sign elsewhere.
I definitely hope L.A. don’t trade Lamar or Bynum. Look at the draft for years now. Teams always draft tall guys, even those with a minimum skill set. Size matters down low, so why give up a good center? Bynum is still very young! Granted, he’s injury prone, but he has heart, plays well, and is exactly what L.A. needs. He doesn’t demand a great deal of shots, and is a great defender. Shifting Gasol to center might work for a couple of months, but all the banging will do damage…And Pau’s skill set is not banging down low, so you would practically take away half his ability. Plus Bosh’s atitude is that he has to be the man. On Kobe’s team, that’s impossible!.
Also, trading Lamar would kill L.A. He gives them a double-double off the bench!In fact, dude is THE BENCH! We have no back-ups right now. Stupid trade. If Lakers management does it, they are stupid.
@Raptor Jeff Green is a good player but he is not great, KG on one leg can still put up better numbers than Green. And if OKC had KG at PF rather than Green they might of beaten the Lakers. KG has more length and post game than Green and for a two year stretch he can give them experience and put them over the hump. Harden is still unknown and a 6th man with potential that don’t defend, so you can mortgage him for a chance to win now.
Also, Green is up for an extension and the Thunder won’t be willing to overpay him the $8-10M for 5 or 6 yrs he will demand after they give Durant the max. That’s why OKC is looking to trade Green this summer.
@ Legend33: I hear your argument about green, but nobody is looking to take on KG rite now. Especially a young and athletic team like the Thunder. Plus, Harden put in work this year for them…no way he gets dealt unless there’s an offer too good to refuse.
i hope lakers won’t trade andrew. yes, he had fluke with injuries but i hope that will be behind him. he showed how important is he for lakers in finals. if lakers had healthy bynum, there wouldn’t be 7 games in the finals. he might be most talented true center in nba right now. just those damned stupid injuries.
what RapTOr said.
haha, are u fucking serious? that trade is so awful for OKC, just wow. KG wouldnt have put them over the hump. and he doesnt even have better numbers now, what do u think that will look like in the next two years? look how sam presti has done things, u think he will take on that monstrous contract? no way
What yoda and andy said.
Bynum is what? 22? Yeah, he injury prone and Lamar’s inconsistent, but when they’re on, they make the Lakers sizzle. Forget even offensively, but more importantly, the defensive end. When you have Lamar out there switchin from powerforwards to point guards on pick n roll defense and Bynum back there bangin on any center in the l and swattin shots, Lakers can’t be touched. Bynum’s proven as a topflight center…….If he could only stay healthy…..No deal, T-Dot.
i Dont like that trade for the Lakers, sure Bosh is a better player and Bynum is overpaid, but Drew, Gasol and Odom all bring something different to the Lakers front line, that versatility makes them dangerous. They need some extra depth at Center and PG but they should be able to find that with free agents instead of giving anything up.
I don’t see Wade, Bron and Bosh teaming up, it would basically be admitting they weren’t good enough to get the job done as “the man” themselves, not good for egos.
i always hear “if player X wants to win he’ll take less money and play for a better team” but if a player is a true winner and a true competitor he doesn’t pussy out like that, he takes the responsibility and carries a team. Thats how players build a Legacy. So for Lebron, you gotta think, if he cares about his enduring legacy, its either stay in Cleveland or go to NY, if he’s all about number of rings, probably CHI or New Jersey, if he wants some cheap titles with *’s next to his name that may not even come cos the rest of the supporting cast will be old dudes who cant even walk…. then he’s going to MIA…..
Los Angeles would be a good choice for Wade but … decision belongs
Aww, Riley will worm his way back in? Boo-hoo. Bitter ass Knicks fans work at Dime. Enjoy getting nothing out of free agency.
@Legend33, The only way OKC even considers trading for KG is if Chris Wallace takes over as GM
No player is good enough to win by himself. There have been “dream teams” before of 3 great players. Bird, Mchale, and Parrish. Kareem, Worth, Magic. Jordan, Pippen, Rodman. Lebron, Wade, Bosh, may be better than any of those other 3, though not by a lot. And do Lebron and Bosh have the champion killer instinct like Jordan, Magic, and Bird had?
Spurs should land Wade and Lebron. That would improve their current squad a little bit
To be honest I’d love to see these guys just all stay where they’re at and stop being little b!@#%^s and win the damn thing on their own. You didn’t see Kobe hollering at other superstars when the Lakers sucked. He waited it out, almost left town haha, but trusted management in the end to get the right pieces around him and now look where he’s at.
All this superpowers joining together bullshit tells me one thing: NBA done went soft….
As much as I dont want to believe SASmith… this sounds pretty good for everybody involved… LeBoswade group are going to break all the records in the league. The Celtics did it, the Lakers did it, Chicago did it, Lebron would sing for 3 years then go to the knicks with better personel to go for another threepeat.
“All this superpowers joining together bullshit tells me one thing: NBA done went soft….”
or it says that the original Big 3 of Pierce Allen and KG who won the chip their first year, then got back to a game 7 2 seasons later is the new doggy see-doggy do of the nba.
Whoever pays Amare or Joe Johnson max money will not win a championship. Pierce already has an old man game; there’s no way he deserves that kind of money at this point in his career.
The NBA desperately needs a large-scale roster shakeup. There are so many mediocre teams in the league, it’ll be nice to see some of those teams add big pieces to make them legit contenders.
@Brown and KDizzle
Brown pretty much said what I meant to say. I’m not saying it won’t work but its p***y. Yeah KG, Ray, and Paul are considering legit stars but when you break down Paul to Bron, Wade to Pierce, Bosh to KG, it’s kinda like comparing apples to oranges. Bosh, Wade, Bron are all superstars, not just stars. Yeah at one point those Celts’ Big 3 were the shit on their own squads back in the day, but none were like what the young guns are. These are 3 franchise players trying to join forces, kinda weak if you ask me.
We need more balance ’cause I don’t wanna see the same 2 teams in the damn Finals every year….
D-Wade/LeBron/Joe Johnson goes Clippers? Big problem.
mediocrity is relative, shake up the rosters all you like, there’s always gonna be about 5 elite teams, 5 decent teams, 10 mediocre teams, 5 bad teams and 5 awful teams.
True, but a shake up would be unrealistic. This free agency collabo is reality. The fact that 3 superstar free agents are collaborating to see where they all can go is like if 10 years ago T-Mac, Kobe, and Tim Duncan decided to be free agents and all sit down together and decide where they should all go. Could anyone see that happening back then? Nah.
It’s cause these young cats like ‘Bron and Bosh know they ain’t gonna win a ring being the shit on their own squad, so now they wanna be co-shits on another squad together.
If LeBron knew he could win one on his own then he woulda re-signed with Cleveland a hot minute ago, but that’s just my $0.02…
Awesome shout out about Voltron! I bet none of you guys know what it is! Lol
Why are you pretending that this is a new trend? How many Hall of Famers were on those Lakers/Celtics teams in the 80s? It’s the same today with the “Big Three” and then Kobe and Robin, I mean, Gasol.
The last team that didn’t have do that Captain Planet shit to get the chip was the Pistons.
1.devin harris
2.joe johnson
3.lebron james
4.derrick favors
5.brook lopez
Please, Kobe didn’t bitch about personnel, what the hell you think he was doing 4 years ago when he talked about leaving LA, THen they pull off the Pau trade and everything was alright again.
Lebron hopefully stays, and they move some players and possibly get a second tier FA. He leaves – Ctown is done, he kills a city.
Jarret Jack makes under 5 mil
i wonder if we they’ll take the crap contracts of either luke walton or sasha the machine
Well my boy Wade is loyal and is staying with his team even though Pat Riley did him wrong the last 2yrs of his life and prime by not doing any roster upgrades or changes waiting on 2010. Does Lebron really want to stay in Cleveland for another 3yrs just to show how loyal he is and still fail because the Heat will be loaded regardless and be in the same predicament 3yrs later and really start to mess up his legacy while Wade wins another championship next year and really be known as the crown jewel of the 2003 class and he starts kicking himself in the but because he passed up on an oppurtunity to be part of something really special. Bosh will come to miami anyway and they will just sub Joe Johnson or Rudy Gay for him and now he will have another powerhouse in the east to contend with along with Orlando and Boston or even Chichago if they land Joe Johnson and Amare. It would be good for the league and i am sure people would want to see it because they would want to see who would knock those guys off. It would sale out every NBA Arena and be the greatest show on earth. They would go for Jordans bulls 72 game win streak and be favored in every game By 10 home or away even if 1 of them gets hurt. Plus what do you consider L.A. with Kobe, Artest, and Gasol? A big 3 basicly but you dont even realize it and im not even going to add Big a$$ Bynum and superman Odom coming off the Bench… Thats a freaking allstar team the Lakers have and even with Wade, Lebron, and Bosh we still would need a big center like Brandon Haywood to contend with Bynum and i also forgot about clutch veteran PG MR.Fisher. Thats just how loaded L.A. is and it just might take all 3 of those guys to beat L.A. in what would be the greatest NBA finals in the HISTORY of basketball because you would have allstars all over the place and 2 of the greatest coaches going at it in Pat Riley and Phil Jackson in what might be both of those guys last ride…
I personally love the ‘superpowers’ gettin’ together and shuttin’ sh*t down.
Bron and Bosh, 2gether. what!?!
And the whole Bosh to KG…apples and oranges, I’m not quite sure Skeet. Superpowers to Stars…more like Valencia Oranges to Tangerines…not apples and oranges. KG is legitimately a SUPERSTAR even though he’s entering that Robert Parrish phase of his career.
And Apples brings sumptin to the table that Oranges don’t. And vice versa.
I’m with Dizzle on Odom and Bynum’s impact.
LBJ in the Triangle is MURDER. It’s the perfect offense for a POINT FORWARD. But can the Cavs acquire the personnel to make it work.
Yi will get released in a couple of years…especially if his fans from China don’t translate into packed hou$e$…eventually. He’s soft. Maybe I’m too hard on the guy. Whatever. He’s making millions, I aint. At least I can offer legit criticism.
And eh, just a lil’ side note…Cleveland aint really a lock-in. Akron folk and Cleveland folk aint all honky dorry. Akron might be part of the Cleveland metro but tons of residents considers themselves stand-alones. The A. And stuff like that. “Cleveland’s whack. Cleveland’s boojie.”
I heard stuff like that from Akron cats.
We got lil’ local riffs like that ’round these parts. Yeadon, Darby, and Lansdowne boroughs outside of Philadelphia don’t care for one another all that much. Chester n Philly, Chester’s a stand-alone city that still has to fight off the “Philadelphia Suburb” label. So you know, he might not go back there on the strength of “loyalty” to a town he may or may not consider his. Even in side of Philly…some folk in Northeast don’t wanna be part of the city. And some folk in the Germantown, Mt Airy, and Chestnut Hill sections of the city straight don’t care for one another.