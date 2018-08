With the score knotted at 98-all, the surprising Suns missed a three-pointer with a long rebound that fell to shooting guard Joe Johnson. Joe sprints back up-court with the ball and drops in a pretty little floater in the lane as the buzzer sounds. Nets win.

We love this game.

