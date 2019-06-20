Getty Image

Somewhere along the line, the Brooklyn Nets emerged as the alleged front-runners to land perhaps both Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant in free agency this summer. The rumors around Irving’s future in Boston have been all over the place in recent days, with varying — and sometimes conflicting reports — about him treating Celtics brass like a bad date and the front office thus steeling themselves for what many believe to be his imminent departure.

That situation remains fluid, as they say, and equally uncertain is what will happen with Durant in light of his devastating ACL injury in the Finals, the recovery of which will cost him all of next season.

The Nets are readying themselves for both contingencies, and there is apparently some trepidation on their part about settling for just Irving alone if they are unable to land Durant.