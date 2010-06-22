Nets Will Make a Huge Mistake If They Pass on DeMarcus Cousins

Almost every single NBA mock draft has the Nets taking Derrick Favors, with some recently putting Wesley Johnson into the No. 3 slot in this Thursday’s draft. While Favors and Johnson are both good players and could help the Nets, they need to take the smart risk by drafting DeMarcus Cousins.
Cousins’ skill set is off the charts. He is massive, so he can overpower guys down low. His quick feet and above-average ball-handling allow him to perform a wide array of effective post moves. His jump shot extends to 20 feet. Cousins also rebounds at an incredible clip, as he was the most efficient player in college basketball averaging 15.1 points and 9.8 rebounds in just 23.5 minutes. He produced at a rate that is truly remarkable, especially considering that he shared the court with John Wall, Eric Bledsoe and Patrick Patterson this past year at Kentucky.
While I was truly impressed with Cousins all season and thought the Nets should give him serious consideration at three, attending his workout with the Nets this week only solidified my view.
A few days before the Draft, Cousins and Favors were both in New Jersey to audition for the Nets, and seeing them up close made Cousins an obvious choice. I could only see the outside shooting part of their workout, and Cousins owned that part. He has a nice mid-range shot, pretty good form, and will clearly make the defense respect his shooting ability. The ability to force defenses to respect you outside of 10 feet is a huge weapon for Cousins because his quick feet and ball-handling enable him to get past slower defenders, and is a good complement for his post game.
Favors, on the other hand, has a somewhat out-of-whack shot release, and many of his shots were way off the mark. I could tell it would take a few years for NBA players to truly respect Favors’ mid-range game. While that usually wouldn’t be a big deal for a power forward, it is in this case because Favors also has yet to really develop a post game. He has no go-to move down low. Additionally, Favors doesn’t have the muscle to really bang in the post yet, so most of his points at this level will come from his rebounding and athleticism.
In addition to seeing them shoot, I got to see their bodies up close. Favors is long, and somewhat slender. He definitely has a lot of room to grow, and he has an NBA body for sure, but he doesn’t look like he can really scare anyone. Cousins, meanwhile, is scary. He doesn’t really smile, and his massive body is imposing when you’re standing three feet away. Looking at Cousins, it doesn’t seem like many guys even in the NBA can stop him. His physical presence awed the reporters and Nets personnel at the workout, as everyone seemed like they had never seen anything like him. Also, the Nets haven’t had a physically imposing player for opposing teams to fear since Kenyon Martin, and Cousins can finally solve that problem. His incredible strength and force was confirmed by Nets beat writer Dave D’Alesandro yesterday when he wrote:
“He has the hip-and-butt power to be a dominant player on the box: (Nets assistant Roy) Rogers was pummeling him with a pad on one drill, and the kid turned and knocked the coach back 15 feet.”
While Cousins impressed me more with his physical make-up and shooting ability, in interviews it seemed obvious why Favors would be the safer choice. Favors was polite, didn’t back away from a question about Timberwolves’ GM David Kahn’s recent claim he was “out of shape”, and showed that he won’t cause any trouble. Cousins and the media both seemed a bit uncomfortable when it came time for his interview. DeMarcus has made headlines by blaming the media for his image, and the tension was clear between the two sides. Cousins also answered with some jokes, and certainly wasn’t as polished on the microphone as Favors, but his attitude didn’t really seem a problem to me. I think Cousins kind of likes his image, and his red-flags seem overblown. Also, Avery Johnson is the Nets’ new head coach and if anyone can straighten Cousins out, it’s Johnson.
While Cousins is more physically imposing than Favors, I think he can play beside Brook Lopez, which has been a big knock on him. Cousins plays like a center and looks like a center, but he can complement Lopez. He is bigger than Brook and quicker than him, so defense with the two won’t be a problem. Also, imagine a Lopez-Cousins pairing on the blocks, it would be a top-five NBA frontcourt within two years.
So while Derrick Favors is the safe choice, and Wes Johnson is the darkhorse, DeMarcus Cousins is the best choice for the Nets going forward.
I couldnt agree more with this favors will be a decent nba player but cousins has the ability to be great if coached and mentored well!
cpusins huge body will cause damage inside which will create space for the smaller guards to get open!!
If the Nets take Cousins they will win at least 15 more games than if they take Favors!!
yeah they really need an overweight slow backup center with a quick point guard like harris running the show. Don’t give me he played with wall because there is a 35 second clock in college he could walk down the court and still get solid post position before the clock runs out. I’m not sold on the pf guy either but hey i’m not a gm
i think he could work if he listens and because avery is the coach, it will do alot for the kid. avery is a tough coach who will push cousins physically and make him mature. He is a no nonsense coach who will do what he has to for the kid and his team. he will get him in shape, he will make him listen or he will pay the consequences
here is the draft workout video of the two shooting:
[www.nationofblue.com]
I don’t know how a center is going to move people around in the league when he does not even lift weights. Cousins seems like a huge risk, character issues, work ethic. That seems like to much to risk on a failing franchise. Favors seems to have way more upside without all the drama and immature issues.
Cousins has deceptively quick feet, and speed. Despite his weight he really isn’t as slow as people would think. Drafting him would certainly be a risk as the Nets drafted a troubled big man in Sean Williams a few years ago, and saw that fall through, but Cousins is a different animal. If he wants to he can absolutely dominate, and I think that with Avery and a potential big free agent coming in Cousins will be motivated.
I also think as a free agent you want guys around you who can contribute immediately and Cousins can do that better than Favors at this point
Derrick Coleman. That is all.
Don’t dis-respect Derrick Coleman. Cousins is more Elden Campbell than Derrick Coleman!
who cares how he interviews…never heard of a player scoring points because he can make overweight middle-aged reporters smile….he can ball, and this is basketball
Here’s a recent quote from Thorn:
“It’s a leap of faith there to suggest that he can play the 4. He can shoot the ball well, and he can face the basket. But I don’t think he’ll take it from 20 feet and go by people, and defensively it could be even more of a problem.”
If RT has that much concern about Cousins being able to play PF and resultantly being able to play alongside Brook Lopez the Nets are better off passing on DC and picking Favors…
Hey Daniel,
If the Nets did draft Cousins, who guards the 4 spot? I understand his ability on the low blocks, but so many 4’s now have outside shots and the quickness to blow by an oversized 4/typical 5. I just worry that either Brook or Cousins would be a sieve defensively. What are your thoughts?
Great article. Cousins is the superior talent to the other two. And his quick feet and good lateral movement means he can play the four
two words work ethic .
favors works his ass off,
i can see cousins not giving a fuck once he gets into the league,
they have different ceilings, although cousins is more talented right now, in 5 years favors will be the more dominant player
But what if Turner drops to three..? Still pass?
I’m w/ you Netforce. I have no questions that Cousins can be a damn good center if he wants to, but I don’t know that he can be a 4, even if he decides to work hard and not be a dbag (the attitude thing seems overblown, but he may def be lazy since he doesn’t lift and had a pretty bad body fat %. Offensively, he may clog the lane up on Brook, bt I guess he can shoot, but defensively, I see it being an issue as the league seems to be evolving to “stretch 4s” how’s he gonna go out on the perimeter and D someone up?
Cuz worries me.. and it’l be hit or miss. We’re looking at the next Eddy Curry or a baby-Shaq.
@Greg
I truly think Cousins can guard the four, his feet are deceptively quick, and his speed is not what his weight would suggest. I think a four like Lamar Odom would give him trouble on defense certainly, but the NBA is all about match-ups and most nights the Nets would have a superior front-court than the other team with Lopez and Cousins.
@sh!tfaced
If Turner drops I think you take him because it is hard to find a guy of his talent in free agency, and the Nets could sign a David Lee or Boozer. No Wes Johnson though because i dont know if he would be upgrade over Terrence Williams at the three honestly
I think the question is do the nets take a risk on a player that could become a dwight howard at best or a stromile swift at worst. Cousins has a lot of touch, size, and skill for a big guy, which is a rare combination. I hope he slips to 5 at the kings!
Plain and simple, the Nets have Brook and don’t need another C, which Cousins is … why even consider him with a #3 pick?
Nets line-up
Harris
bron
Wesley
David Lee/bosh one of the two or Booz
Brook lopez
This guy weighs in at 289/292 pounds. How is he going to defend other power forwards or even help when the team is in transition? He might be the more skilled player but is the wrong fit for this team.
Best choice (if available) would be to make positive noises above Favors and then trade down to #4 with Minn (who loves Favors) and get extra pick. Then take Cousins. Think of how the NBA works. Lots of pick-and-roll. Can use either DC or Lopez. By contrast, guy guarding Favors can double Lopez. Only issue is defense against quick 4’s like Garnett and Lewis. But I’d rather bet on DC losing 20 pounds than Favors learning to play offense.
@Overpowered & Bruce
I gotta agree with Overpowered. He’s DC all over again.
DC had the skillset to be GREAT but chose the easy way out… not work. He still had a decent career making a couple all-star games on talent alone(i expect Cousins will do the same) but he did not work on his game.
Elden Campbell? Cousins skill-set is much more diverse than Campbell.
This from another site…
“Other teams wonder if Cousins is prepared to make the leap to the NBA, where he will have to be self-sufficient in ways that he has yet to experience. “He doesn’t have a driver’s license,” said an executive from a team that is picking in the lottery. “That’s a little thing, but it’s also a huge thing. Whoever picks him is going to have to build a big force field around him. You wonder about him being able to stand on his own two feet, and now you add the fact he’s about to get a ton of money and publicity — and you think that’s going to make him work harder?”
i aint sold on demarcus and neither should any of you.
he is a cross between elden campbell and derrick coleman.
I dont care who takes Demarcus cousins, they are going to get an awesome basketball talent. Those of you who say he has poor work ethic, character issues know nothing of the kid other than what you have read. He is hardly a risk to anyone. He has the most upside of anyone in the draft period. I see several ups and downs for him while he adjusts to the league but three years in the teams that pass on him will regret not taking him, other then Washington that is.
I’m sold on him with conditions…..
He needs to come to Detroit first.
Big Ben would be able to tutor him esp. on defense.
Either Rip or Tayshuan will still be there, so there is more (championship) veteran leadership.
I think Stuckey really wants to make some things happen this year, so i believe you will see a more competent leader on and offcourt.
I would love to ultimately see:
1 – Stuckey (16pts pg)
2 – RIP (14pts pg)
3 – Jerebko (15pts pg)
4 – Charlie V (in shape & healthy)(17pts pg)
5 – Cousins (9pts pg)
Thats 71pts from your starters on avg.
The Bench:
1 – will bynum (6pts pg)
2 – BGordon (16pts pg)
3 – (DSummers/ADaye) (2pts pg)
4 – (Maxiel/CWilcox) (6pts pg)
5 – Big Ben (2pts pg)
Thats another 32pts from your bench
That puts us over 100pts a game on avg and with decent defense, I can’t see why we can’t take 50+ games this year!!
Imagine five years from now when Cousins ends up as the best player in this draft….John Wall included…
@Pat
Not with his work ethic and the work ethic of Favors and Wall. He would have to do a complete 180(and so would Wall and Favors) to become the best player of this draft.
I don’t think Cousins work ethic is really as big of a problem as people make it out to be. He wants to win, and if you look at all his problems at Kentucky they stem from conflict between him and Coach Cal, not about him not playing hard, it was him not playing the way Cal wanted. He may not be as coachable as a guy like Favors, but on pure talent he is a rare specimen in the NBA. Honestly, what center has the diversity of attributes Cousins has?
@ Daniel Marks
“I don’t think Cousins work ethic is really as big of a problem as people make it out to be.”
Correct me if I’m wrong but there are widespread reports that he said he doesn’t lift weights. If it’s true then it is as big a problem as people are making it out to be.
@JAY
there are reports he doesn’t lift weights, and they are probably true, but alot of guys dont have weight lifting regiments in college. Kevin Durant’s lack of weights in college was seen as an issue and he turned out pretty good
Cousins is a bust already, Eddy Curry in the making. Actually Eddy Curry is way better than Cousins even at the same age.
And you idiots defending Cousins don’t even know how to do it correctly. When someone says “He doesn’t lift weights” the correct way to debate them is to say
— Charles Barkley was nearly 300lbs at 6-5 when he was drafted. Moses Malone, Dr. J and the rest of the vets showed him how to work out and keep in shape. A year later Barkely was in beast mode for the next 15yrs or so and was a brand new player compared to the one in college.
Also a great running back named HErschel Walker played many NFL season without ever picking up weights.
Of course a good debater would chime in with “Well he didn’t lift weights but he did 1000 sit ups and push ups every morning!”
good day tards.