Nets Will Make a Huge Mistake If They Pass on DeMarcus Cousins

Almost every single NBA mock draft has the Nets taking Derrick Favors, with some recently putting Wesley Johnson into the No. 3 slot in this Thursday’s draft. While Favors and Johnson are both good players and could help the Nets, they need to take the smart risk by drafting DeMarcus Cousins.

Cousins’ skill set is off the charts. He is massive, so he can overpower guys down low. His quick feet and above-average ball-handling allow him to perform a wide array of effective post moves. His jump shot extends to 20 feet. Cousins also rebounds at an incredible clip, as he was the most efficient player in college basketball averaging 15.1 points and 9.8 rebounds in just 23.5 minutes. He produced at a rate that is truly remarkable, especially considering that he shared the court with John Wall, Eric Bledsoe and Patrick Patterson this past year at Kentucky.

While I was truly impressed with Cousins all season and thought the Nets should give him serious consideration at three, attending his workout with the Nets this week only solidified my view.

A few days before the Draft, Cousins and Favors were both in New Jersey to audition for the Nets, and seeing them up close made Cousins an obvious choice. I could only see the outside shooting part of their workout, and Cousins owned that part. He has a nice mid-range shot, pretty good form, and will clearly make the defense respect his shooting ability. The ability to force defenses to respect you outside of 10 feet is a huge weapon for Cousins because his quick feet and ball-handling enable him to get past slower defenders, and is a good complement for his post game.

Favors, on the other hand, has a somewhat out-of-whack shot release, and many of his shots were way off the mark. I could tell it would take a few years for NBA players to truly respect Favors’ mid-range game. While that usually wouldn’t be a big deal for a power forward, it is in this case because Favors also has yet to really develop a post game. He has no go-to move down low. Additionally, Favors doesn’t have the muscle to really bang in the post yet, so most of his points at this level will come from his rebounding and athleticism.

In addition to seeing them shoot, I got to see their bodies up close. Favors is long, and somewhat slender. He definitely has a lot of room to grow, and he has an NBA body for sure, but he doesn’t look like he can really scare anyone. Cousins, meanwhile, is scary. He doesn’t really smile, and his massive body is imposing when you’re standing three feet away. Looking at Cousins, it doesn’t seem like many guys even in the NBA can stop him. His physical presence awed the reporters and Nets personnel at the workout, as everyone seemed like they had never seen anything like him. Also, the Nets haven’t had a physically imposing player for opposing teams to fear since Kenyon Martin, and Cousins can finally solve that problem. His incredible strength and force was confirmed by Nets beat writer Dave D’Alesandro yesterday when he wrote:

“He has the hip-and-butt power to be a dominant player on the box: (Nets assistant Roy) Rogers was pummeling him with a pad on one drill, and the kid turned and knocked the coach back 15 feet.”

While Cousins impressed me more with his physical make-up and shooting ability, in interviews it seemed obvious why Favors would be the safer choice. Favors was polite, didn’t back away from a question about Timberwolves’ GM David Kahn’s recent claim he was “out of shape”, and showed that he won’t cause any trouble. Cousins and the media both seemed a bit uncomfortable when it came time for his interview. DeMarcus has made headlines by blaming the media for his image, and the tension was clear between the two sides. Cousins also answered with some jokes, and certainly wasn’t as polished on the microphone as Favors, but his attitude didn’t really seem a problem to me. I think Cousins kind of likes his image, and his red-flags seem overblown. Also, Avery Johnson is the Nets’ new head coach and if anyone can straighten Cousins out, it’s Johnson.

While Cousins is more physically imposing than Favors, I think he can play beside Brook Lopez, which has been a big knock on him. Cousins plays like a center and looks like a center, but he can complement Lopez. He is bigger than Brook and quicker than him, so defense with the two won’t be a problem. Also, imagine a Lopez-Cousins pairing on the blocks, it would be a top-five NBA frontcourt within two years.

So while Derrick Favors is the safe choice, and Wes Johnson is the darkhorse, DeMarcus Cousins is the best choice for the Nets going forward.