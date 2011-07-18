New Balance newSKY

07.18.11

My mom thinks I have a sneaker problem. I tell her she just doesn’t understand. But last week, I was able to add a pair to the collection that even she could rally behind. Introducing the New Balance newSKY. At 620 Loft & Garden high above Fifth Avenue, New Balance invited me and some others to re-imagine recycling with environmentally-conscious footwear made almost entirely from recycled PET (Polyethylene terephthalate) bottles.

Designed around the key concepts of Reduce, Reuse and Recycle, newSKY allows you to get fresh while also minimizing your environmental footprint. The upper material utilizes 95% post-consumer recycled PET plastic bottles and it is adhered to the outsole with water-based glue. To put that in perspective, the average pair uses the equivalent of eight 20-ounce bottles. And to complete the cycle, New Balance is encouraging consumers to donate the shoes when they are finished wearing them.

For those interested in copping a pair, the New Balance newSKY will be available in October for a suggested retail price of $90.

