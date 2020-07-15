Inside The Process Of Creating The New Balance OMN1S Low

When New Balance decided to re-enter the basketball space in 2018 with the signing of top prospect Darius Bazley as an intern out of high school and landing Kawhi Leonard as the face of the brand, there were plenty of skeptics as to whether they could make a splash in the crowded hoops sneaker market.

Their first step back into the hoops arena, the OMN1S, ended up being a major hit as one of the best-reviewed performance basketball sneakers and developed a devoted following, something that was helped by a successful marketing campaign around their “Fun Guy.” Leonard has moved on to his own signature sneaker with the brand, but the OMN1S remains their flagship model and the line is finally evolving from a mid-top to a low, with a wide release slated for July 30 on NewBalance.com with a Berry Lime colorway.

The impetus behind the low-top version of the OMN1S is Bazley, who like many perimeter players prefers a low-profile sneaker that allows a bit more flexibility and lightness to their game. For Jonathan Grondin, the design director for New Balance basketball, the process of creating a high-performing low-top sneaker from a mid has been a long process, but one in which they believe they’ve succeeded.

Grondin has been hearing from fans since the launch of the OMN1S about a low-top version, but as he notes, taking a mid and turning it into a low is a far more technical process than just lopping an inch or two off the top.

“The process started with just consumers,” Grondin told Dime. “Darius Bazley, most specifically, he preferred a low from the first time he tried on our shoe, so we worked with him to kinda lower it, per se, but I think it was the conversation with the Instagram people where, turning a mid into a low isn’t as easy as just cutting off the top. I reflected on my experience doing baseball for 5-7 years, where every shoe we do we do in both versions, but you do that planning for it. And it’s such an art. Sometimes you just have to smush it, the whole thing down, to make the proportions work. Sometimes it’s just cut and adjust, and in this case the fit was so good in the OMN1S, we were so afraid we were going to lose it going to a low so we really focused on that.”

Given the rave reviews of the traction and fit of the OMN1S, Grondin’s first task was figuring out how to replicate that in a low. Happily for him, there wasn’t any adjustment needed for the sole, and the FitWeave upper was easily transitioned to a low-top to keep that same snug fit in the forefoot. As he said, “Fortunately we were able to keep the lower two-thirds of the shoe, basically as is, once we got the proportions visually to work.”

The big task was adapting that upper third, from moving the strap that’s at the top of the OMN1S mid to the custom sock that locks in the top of the foot, and, most importantly, the heel, which is molded with a ridge that helps lock the heel of the foot into the shoe.