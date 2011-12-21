New Basketball Technology Set to Debut with the NBA on Christmas Day

#Dwyane Wade #Carmelo Anthony
12.21.11 7 years ago

If you’re a dimemag.com regular, you have probably been introduced to the new basketball products being offered by our friends at Mission Athlete Care. Over the past few months, they have introduced game-changing technology, first with Dwyane Wade and Mission Court Grip, and then with Carmelo Anthony and Mission Power Grip.

While both products have been available since September at Foot Locker, they will soon be available for purchase at Dick’s Sporting Goods, Hibbet’s, The Sports Authority, and Modell’s, but you can watch them in action on Christmas Day as part of their official partnership with the League. Both products will be available to players on court for every game.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Dwyane Wade#Carmelo Anthony
TAGSBRANDON JENNINGSCARMELO ANTHONYchristmas dayDimeMagDWYANE WADEMission Court Grip

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP