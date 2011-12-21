New Basketball Technology Set to Debut with the NBA on Christmas Day

If you’re a dimemag.com regular, you have probably been introduced to the new basketball products being offered by our friends at Mission Athlete Care. Over the past few months, they have introduced game-changing technology, first with Dwyane Wade and Mission Court Grip, and then with Carmelo Anthony and Mission Power Grip.

While both products have been available since September at Foot Locker, they will soon be available for purchase at Dick’s Sporting Goods, Hibbet’s, The Sports Authority, and Modell’s, but you can watch them in action on Christmas Day as part of their official partnership with the League. Both products will be available to players on court for every game.