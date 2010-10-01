New Carmelo Anthony trade rumors include the Hornets

You’re not tired of Carmelo Anthony trade talk yet, are you? Well, just know it’s only going to die down slightly when ‘Melo is actually in a Denver Nuggets uniform playing an actual NBA (preseason) game, and still won’t totally vanish until he’s either dealt or the February deadline passes. And then, the talk will shift to where ‘Melo is headed in free agency … ‘Melo and George Karl had their first sit-down at training camp yesterday, but didn’t talk much about the trade stuff. “It was cool,” Carmelo was quoted. “He didn’t try to work me over. He just wanted me to really focus. He told me that he’s looking for my leadership skills.” … Another recent trade rumor has ‘Melo going to the Hornets. You know he and Chris Paul are tight, and New Orleans has at least one huge trade chip with Peja Stojakovic‘s $15 million expiring contract. The Nuggets might try to get David West from N.O., seeing as Kenyon Martin is near the end of the road … And because Isiah Thomas won’t stop until he breaks some kind of NCAA rules, he’s now involved. Isiah has reportedly convinced Knicks owner James Dolan that Carmelo is ready to sign with the Knicks if he hits the free-agency market next summer. Then Isiah reminded Dolan of “those photos” and picked up his monthly hush money … We looked at some of the intriguing position battles going on in training camps across the League, but one we didn’t mention that is just starting to develop is the competition for Chicago’s two-guard. Ronnie Brewer and Kyle Korver are going for it. It basically comes down to whether Tom Thibodeau needs his two-guard to play D and run, or spread the floor and drop buckets like chocolate rain … The preseason finally tips off this weekend. The Knicks play Milano (Italy) and the Nets play Maccabi Haifa (Israel) on Sunday, then the Lakers and Wolves play in London on Monday. Kobe is slated to play a few minutes in that one. He probably shouldn’t be playing at all, considering these games mean nothing to him, but the NBA can’t take their product overseas like this and not have Kobe play. Even if he was hurt real bad, they’d convince the Lakers to pull some Weekend At Bernie’s act and make it look like he’s playing for a few minutes … We’re out like anybody wanting Peja …
as a Knick fan who suffered for almost a decade, I now no longer place the blame for their misery on Isiah Thomas.
If anyone needs to go, it’s James Dolan.
I live in Milan (Italy) and the tickets for the knicks game disapear in 2 hours and 15 minutes after they open the sales almost 3 months ago. If there is somebody that have tickets and can not go, please let me know, altough I am a Heat fan, any NBA game (kind of) near my house is a must see.
even if it was Cavs vs. Wolves?
i shudder at the thought of the two instances those teams will meet this year…
The NBA should spice up some dull matches, WWE Style.
Wherein while the Cavs and the Wolves are playing, out of nowhere another team disrupts the match, like say the Heat (bad guys) and just beat the sh*t out of the two teams playing.
And they should play an entrance music too.
Even if it was the bench of the Cavs vs the bench of the Wolves … Living overseas its not easy, here (due the timezone) a 7pm East game, starts at 1am … Last year I watched almost every Heat game with the NBA League Pass …
and a big hi hi to reader john from italia. so so good to see now 2 reader of smack from europe. yes. and we will take over.
Melo gets into Lebron territory when it comes to annoyance.
theres more guys from old europe here than you think, jurg.
2 places left in my Y! NBA Fantasy League:
[basketball.fantasysports.yahoo.com]
Good Old Germany says hi (and no, i´m not a Dirk fanboy)
co-sign Manilla. That would make for great TV
In case you missed it…
[sportsillustrated.cnn.com]
May I remind you the Knicks ship be sinking because of SCOTT LAYDEN, not Playa Coach.
Just look back at HIS contracts.
At least zeek would’ve had them in the playoffs years ago.
Then Isiah reminded Dolan of “those photos” and picked up his monthly hush money … hilarious! Week-end at Bernies?
then the Wolves definitely need to sign up Jesse “The Body” Ventura as one of the TV announcers…
my girl was hornetsy last night and I took care of business
Just checked the ESPN fantasy draft projections and the last name on the list, coming in at 757, is someone named Tibor Pleiss. Googled the guy and found out he is German. First impression? He could pass for High School Musical with is looks.
To my surprise, Eddy Curry was ranked at 375. I thought he would come in last.
Can you find me a girl who is hornetsy this weekend?
Top 100 reasons why Dime should hire me as one of its regular writers.
48. Because I am clear as a crystal, sharp as a knife, and I feel like I am in the prime of my life
LMFAO@ ManilaFT, that would be a hilarious skit my friend. The Heat cud be the NWO. Melo to NO would be da sh!t. Im all for the superteams in the NBA. Thats why i wanted Wade, Bron and Bosh to sign together in MIA. The NBA does not need so much parity. Just some good TEAMs and about 5-6 GREAT teams. That will make for some classic playoff battles and help build (or destroy) the legacies of these young players. No more of the refs makin sure Bron, Kobe, Wade, and Durant get to the FT line to kill any hope of a win from a lesser team. Now if Dwight could lead his team out the east or to a chip he will beat BOS, MIA, LA, SA, HOU which will secure his status as a great player
Thinking about our discussion yesterday about LeBron and the race issue, I did think of one area where he might have been discriminated against due to his race, and not because of his overly douchebag behavior. If you think about it, he was wearing sunglasses indoors, in a dark club, and was a MONSTER douchebag for doing so. He was such a douchebag that he almost (but not quite) drowned out Rondo’s douchebaggary. If you think of it though, you see old white guys wearing sunglasses indoors all the time with little or no back lash…Bono, Elton John, etc. WTF?
“rain buckets like chocolate rain”????
you guys are better than that.
as always, good stuff… except for that.
@ Manilla, I wouldn’t mind seeing a steel cage death match involving the Grizzlies and Kings. Marc “The Conquistador” Gasol tag teaming with Zach “Pay Up” Randolph to slam Demarcus “Murderface” Cousins into a folding table would be great television.
@ManilaFTW
Good Job coming up with that, just to spice that up…
On a Heat-Lakers game, start of the 2nd quarter the lights go off… Smoke clouds the hall going to the arena… Then the “undertaker’s” theme plays…
coming off the smoke is a 7’2 dude wearing a big green trench coat, with 4 guys… 3 are pushing 3 coffins and the other ones holding an urn coming into the arena…
everyones in awe…
a big, deep voice comes through the speakers sayin’, “you…” pointing to LBJ, Wade and Kobe…
“we’ll see you on our road to the finals… and when we cross paths… we’ll bury you 6 feet underground… and i’ll be the one to close this coffins and you… by then… **voice trembling** may you rest in PEEAAAACCCEEEE!!!!”
It’s Shaq… with KG holding a coffin for LBJ stating, “i scream louder!!! just ask rajon”. Ray-Ray holding 1 for Kobe stating, “we used to go against each other toe to toe”. and Pierce holding a coffin stating,”i am the best player in the world – 2008″.
Rondo holding an urn like paul bearer… and acting like him too… ;P
then they exit the arena… when somebody coming from behind, hits SHAQ with a steel chair…
Announcers’ screamin… “WHO’s THE MYSTERY MAN?”
Barkley speakin’, “cot damn! another one back from the dead… IT’S PENNY!!!!”
@ K-Dizzle #14, that’s an interesting article but I don’t I buy it. Rick Barry is one of the most hated players in league history because he was seen as a greedy primadonna who jumped from one team or league to another without loyalty in search of the biggest paycheck in the league. And he’s white.
Then again, that Q-List BS from a few weeks ago did get me thinking.
@Control, lol good point about the sunglasses. I personally hate that ish myself no matter who it is. I am on my phone so i cant write out everything but the one thing i think will happen this year is the Heat will be the new Lakers. Either u luv em or hate em no inbetween
Melo can’t go to NO. His wife will be pissed off.
Haha @Nizzio said it great, his wife is his other half and I don;t think New Orleans would be a good career move for her :P
I love Melo-CP3 in the same teams. Giving up D-West though is tough and unless they make Melo play the 4 full time they are still gonna be 2-3 years away from doing shit.
Thank God someone mentioned Rick Barry. Race had nothingg to do with LeBrons ahte, adn fuck Q ratings. Don’t remember them asking me for shit ;)
@Dime, where did u guys read there was a position battle at the 2 in Chi? If there is then Thibedau is dumber than i thought. Brewer is twice the player Korver is. Plus Korver is more of a SF. His jumper will be just as good off the bench, we need Brewer’s athletic ability and defense at least 30min a game. Perhaps the battle shud be between Deng and Korver. Kyle is a better option over Deng for this team because he spreads the floor further than Deng who has no 3pt shot. And we can keep Brewer on the floor for D at the same time.
Some WWE-NBA comparisons
Ron Artest = Randy Orton
– newly crowned champs. legend killers. they hear voices in their heads. big time players who are as stable as nitro.
LeBron = Zach Ryder
– both wear shades indoors and act like total douchebags
Kobe = Triple H
– they are the game. multi-time champs. consummate competitors. and the cerebral assassin label fits well with kobe.
DWade = John Cena
– always doing it all by their lonesome. goes down fighting no matter what the odds. and just like cena who got fed up going solo vs the nexxus, wade finally got some help.
Greg Oden = The Great Khali
– you expect them to dominate just by their size and physicality alone but always they seem to disappoint and have the durability of a potato chip.
Dwight Howard = CM Punk
– if only dwight would stop it with that nice-guy/straight-edge image and be a bit meaner…
Jericho = KG
– loud. old. has-beens. at their best with tag teams coz can’t win shit alone anymore.
Carlos Boozer = Edge
– the ultimate opportunists. injury-prone mercenaries who will complain, sit out and manipulate his way for a chance at the gold.
Steve Nash = John Morrison
– flashy players with a million moves. always a joy to watch.
DeShawn Stevenson = Goldust
– borderline weird dudes. pretty much roster fillers now at this point in their careers.
Shaq = Big Show
– obviously. these big-ass big guys are still around trying for another shot at the championship. and if he wants it, shaq can have a career after ball in the wwe.
They’re getting ready to do a Real Housewives of NOLA so Lala could very well be one of the wives in the show. Along with Brittany Brees and a few others.
The first goes to the Nuggets. Go away NO. You ain’t got enuf