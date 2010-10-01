New Carmelo Anthony trade rumors include the Hornets

You’re not tired of Carmelo Anthony trade talk yet, are you? Well, just know it’s only going to die down slightly when ‘Melo is actually in a Denver Nuggets uniform playing an actual NBA (preseason) game, and still won’t totally vanish until he’s either dealt or the February deadline passes. And then, the talk will shift to where ‘Melo is headed in free agency … ‘Melo and George Karl had their first sit-down at training camp yesterday, but didn’t talk much about the trade stuff. “It was cool,” Carmelo was quoted. “He didn’t try to work me over. He just wanted me to really focus. He told me that he’s looking for my leadership skills.” … Another recent trade rumor has ‘Melo going to the Hornets. You know he and Chris Paul are tight, and New Orleans has at least one huge trade chip with Peja Stojakovic‘s $15 million expiring contract. The Nuggets might try to get David West from N.O., seeing as Kenyon Martin is near the end of the road … And because Isiah Thomas won’t stop until he breaks some kind of NCAA rules, he’s now involved. Isiah has reportedly convinced Knicks owner James Dolan that Carmelo is ready to sign with the Knicks if he hits the free-agency market next summer. Then Isiah reminded Dolan of “those photos” and picked up his monthly hush money … We looked at some of the intriguing position battles going on in training camps across the League, but one we didn’t mention that is just starting to develop is the competition for Chicago’s two-guard. Ronnie Brewer and Kyle Korver are going for it. It basically comes down to whether Tom Thibodeau needs his two-guard to play D and run, or spread the floor and drop buckets like chocolate rain … The preseason finally tips off this weekend. The Knicks play Milano (Italy) and the Nets play Maccabi Haifa (Israel) on Sunday, then the Lakers and Wolves play in London on Monday. Kobe is slated to play a few minutes in that one. He probably shouldn’t be playing at all, considering these games mean nothing to him, but the NBA can’t take their product overseas like this and not have Kobe play. Even if he was hurt real bad, they’d convince the Lakers to pull some Weekend At Bernie’s act and make it look like he’s playing for a few minutes … We’re out like anybody wanting Peja …