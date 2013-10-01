New Derrick Rose & adidas Commercial: “Basketball Is Everything”

“Let me tell you something. If you took away the money, if you took away the fame, the spotlight… if you took away the lifestyle and all the things that come with it, if you took away all the flash, what would you have left? Everything.”

The newest commercial from Derrick Rose and adidas, “Basketball Is Everything,” which begins airing tonight, comes at a funny time for us. After dropping a piece on our 10 favorite Rose/adidas ads only a few days ago, we have to admit that after seeing this one, that feature already needs a revision.

[RELATED: Derrick Rose Promises To Go “All In For Chicago”]

In “Basketball Is Everything,” created by 180LA and directed by Stacy Wall, we get scenes portraying Rose’s life off the court, from his mansion to his birthday party with Common, 2 Chainz and Dom Kennedy to a music video shoot with Big Sean to a trip to a jewelry store with his brother. But in the end, it all comes back to what happens on the court with Rose and the commercial finishes with the point guard working out in the gym, alone.

As for the D Rose 4 and the D Rose signature collection, it’ll all be available beginning October 10.

Do you expect Rose to be all the way back when the season starts?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.