New “Eat Sleep Ball” Elephant Print Hoodie At Hoop Culture

Hoop Culture has a new “Eat Sleep Ball” hoodie up after the original colors released became so popular. The elephant print hoodie and t-shirt are on sale now, so lets check them out.

Perhaps you remember the Eat Sleep Ball phone case, but it’s the motto on the hoodie that’s become so popular.

The grey x red x yellow and blue x white x yellow “Eat Sleep Ball” elephant print hoodie’s are now out of stock after ya’ll snatched them up quick. So check out the black teal version 2 that’s been released as well as a black x white x red version.

The hoodies retail for $40 and can be purchased in sizes ranging from small to XXL.

