New Era Brooklyn Nets Fitted Cap

The reaction to the Brooklyn Nets’ new logo has been hot and cold. Some love it. Others say it’s too plain. But however you feel about it, the color scheme and the logos definitely scream Brooklyn. If you want in on the action, New Era has fitted caps with both the primary and secondary logo available for pre-orders (They will ship on May 7).

These 59FIFTY Fitted caps feature embroidered Net logos at the front, a stitched New Era flag on the left side, and a stitched “Brooklyn” on the back. The interior also includes branded taping and a moisture absorbing sweatband. You can also check out the secondary logo cap below.

Hit the store at New Era to pre-order yours now for $34.99.

Will you get a hat?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.