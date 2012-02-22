New Era Introduces “Linsanity” Hats

#Style – Kicks and Gear #New York Knicks
02.22.12 7 years ago

And you thought Linsanity was over? It’s still going strong, and now New Era has taken the plunge. After we showed off STADIA’s “Linsanity” shirt last week, these dope hats became available for pre-order this morning at NewEraCap.com for $24.99 as well as at the New Era Flagship store, NBA.com and local retailers.

If you’re a Knick fan, or even just someone who is inspired by one of the greatest stories in NBA history, then these are a must-buy. New Era is releasing both a blue-colored version as well as a black one.

Will you get one?

