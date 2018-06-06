New Era

The 2018 NBA Draft is rapidly approaching, with a wildly intriguing rookie class set to enter the league on June 21. Between now and draft night, much will be made of the order the prospects should arrive in but names like Arizona’s Deandre Ayton, Duke’s Marvin Bagley III, Michigan State’s Jaren Jackson Jr., Texas’s Mo Bamba, Missouri’s Michael Porter Jr. and Oklahoma’s Trae Young are likely to land in the lottery and meet NBA commissioner Adam Silver on the stage at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

When they do so, photos will be snapped and distributed across the sporting landscape and, undoubtedly, a prospect or two will make quite a fashion statement with their draft-day attire. However, it is always safe to presume that the next crop of potential superstars will be rocking official NBA-sanctioned headwear after their names are announced and the 2018 class is no different.

This week, New Era Cap announced the release of its ‘NBA Authentics: Draft Series’ with an eye toward the 2018 class and this year’s crop features a joint venture between New Era and each NBA team in an effort to highlight team colorways.