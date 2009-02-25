Stuff comes by the office all the time. Sneakers, food, clothing…you name it, it comes here. Usually the product that comes through here is cool and I’ll blog about it. But I am never astounded. Rarely does a product come in that is so hot that even I get excited about it.
I guess today is the day that I have found a product I truly am awed by. Introducing the New Era Re-Cap. Now, I wear alot of fitted hats like most 26 year old native New Yorkers do, and I think I speak for the masses when I say that getting your fitteds dirty is a pain in the arse. I remember one time I dropped my new Yankee fitted on the street and it ruined my day. Black crud all over the ‘NY’ logo.
With Re-Cap I could’ve preserved that hat…as well as my fresh! LOL. The Re-Cap kit comes with four key components; a cleaning brush, cleaner, shaper and an inflatable mold that mimics the the shaping process used when the fitted was originally made. If you rock fitteds you need this!
You can pick the Re-Cap cleaning kit at New Era Flagship Stores and online at http://www.neweracap.com
i need this.
an emergency hat kit…lol. you kids! :-)
I can start wearing fitted hats again!!!!!!!
“In Marv Albert voice”
YES!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
I need this too!
I celebrate every single thing New Era has ever done.
cool
oh boy… just like cleaning ur timbz… your gonna winde up buying new ones… same thing… there is no way you can keep your cap new for more than 3 weeks… sun, wind, rain, random crap that falls…. just another way of tricking people into thinking they need this…
anywayz… with that said…
I NEED THIS jajajajajajajajajajajaja
The interesting thing is that I have a VERY similar process for restoring my fitted’s back to their original if not to better glory. I have been using this process for years. In fact, my process gives the fitted a better look and shape than fresh off the shelf. The shape holds for a very long time as well. Several New Era dealers have mentioned to me “… Wow!!!, how’d you get that hat to look so nice…”. It’s amazing what a hard earned dollar can get you to do.
Dave W. #32 – Greenburgh, NY – Los Angeles, CA
So how much you got payed for advertising this???? ;)
sweet. now how about that black cap on the packaging?
If you clowns actually wore hats that fit properly, you wouldn’t have to worry about them falling off and getting dirty.
hater…up top
THIS WILL COME IN HANDY!!!!
Anyone know if this is out yet? I can’t seem to find it anywhere.
This recap kit is incredible. It’s not only easy to use, but it really works. Great things do happen if you wait long enough. THANKS NEW ERA