New Era Re-Cap

#Style – Kicks and Gear
02.25.09 9 years ago 15 Comments
SWEEEET!!

Stuff comes by the office all the time. Sneakers, food, clothing…you name it, it comes here. Usually the product that comes through here is cool and I’ll blog about it. But I am never astounded. Rarely does a product come in that is so hot that even I get excited about it.

I guess today is the day that I have found a product I truly am awed by. Introducing the New Era Re-Cap. Now, I wear alot of fitted hats like most 26 year old native New Yorkers do, and I think I speak for the masses when I say that getting your fitteds dirty is a pain in the arse. I remember one time I dropped my new Yankee fitted on the street and it ruined my day. Black crud all over the ‘NY’ logo.

With Re-Cap I could’ve preserved that hat…as well as my fresh! LOL. The Re-Cap kit comes with four key components; a cleaning brush, cleaner, shaper and an inflatable mold that mimics the the shaping process used when the fitted was originally made. If you rock fitteds you need this!

You can pick the Re-Cap cleaning kit at New Era Flagship Stores and online at http://www.neweracap.com

