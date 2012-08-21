New Images Of The adidas Rose 3.0

08.21.12
adidas Rose 3.0

adidas Rose 3.0 (photo. NightWing2303)

We’ve already seen a few leaked photos of Derrick Rose‘s upcoming sneaker, the adidas Rose 3.0, but we haven’t seen his latest signature shoe like this before. Thanks to NightWing2303 of Hupu, we have these beautiful images of Rose’s Black/Red Bulls edition as well as a Grey/Black/Red version.

We don’t yet have an idea about how this sneaker will perform, but it does have a SPRINTWEB upper with full length herringbone on the outsole.

The sneaker also features the new D-Rose logo on the tongue, which is hot, and the iconic three stripes run along the base of the sneaker. This looks like it’s shaping up to be the hottest sneaker release Rose has had thus far. Now, let’s just hope he can play like he used to in them.

Which one do you like better?

