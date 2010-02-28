New Jersey Drive: Nets upset NBA title contender for 6th win

If you thought last Thursday’s loss to the Cavs was a sign the Celtics don’t have enough in the tank to win a championship this year, Saturday’s loss to the New Jersey Nets — yes, we said the New Jersey Nets — was all the confirmation you needed … Tommy Heinsohn and the two psychos from Celtic Pride would have a hard time coming up with an excuse here: Boston was at home, they hadn’t traveled since last weekend, they weren’t playing a back-to-back, and Kevin Garnett (26 pts, 9 rebs) and Rajon Rondo (13 pts, 17 asts) didn’t play horribly. It would be silly to suggest the 41-11 free throw margin in favor of N.J. was some kind of ref conspiracy. All you could maybe lean on was that Paul Pierce (thumb) didn’t play, but the Celts are supposed to have enough talent to withstand one of their All-Stars missing … The Nets simply outplayed the Celtics. They attacked the basket while Boston settled for jumpers. Brook Lopez (25 pts, 11-14 FT) and Kris Humphries (11 pts, 10 rebs, 4 stls) did work in the paint, while Devin Harris (23 pts, 10-10 FT) looked as good as he has all season. One of the key plays in the fourth quarter was Humphries driving baseline, stopping to fake a pass out to the perimeter when KG and Rasheed stepped up, then spinning back baseline and leaving KG in the dust for a bucket … Earlier in the fourth, Garnett caught an alley-oop on Humphries’ head, one of his most vicious dunks of the year. What does KG have against mildly-skilled big guys from Minnesota? First Rick Rickert, then Humphries … (BTW, we know Terrence Williams only had 2 points in 7 minutes, but the above photo captures how every player on the Nets felt yesterday.) … Looking to build some momentum and get back in the playoff hunt after beating the Spurs the other night, the Rockets ran into a Deron Williams buzz saw. More specifically, Aaron Brooks ran into the buzz saw. D-Will dropped 20 points in the first quarter on Brooks, finishing with 35 and 13 dimes in a Utah blowout. Word of advice on defense: When you weigh 120 pounds like Brooks, don’t worry about helping out on D in the paint if it means you’re leaving D-Will open beyond the arc. It’s not like you’re ripping the ball out of Carlos Boozer‘s hands anyway … Kevin Martin scored 32, his second straight 30-plus game. After his first few games in Houston we weren’t sure if K-Mart was cut out to be The Man on this squad, but apparently he’s gonna get buckets wherever he goes. Martin, Brooks and Yao Ming are a nice trio going into next year, if Martin and Yao can stay on the court … Some of the Dime crew was at MSG for Grizzlies/Knicks. Pre-game meal of champions? In the locker room about 90 minutes before tip-off, Rudy Gay, Marcus Williams, Lester Hudson, Steven Hunter and O.J. Mayo were all eating burgers and fries … O.J. and his old high school buddy Bill Walker (Knicks) were catching up in the tunnel. Mayo asked Bill for his jersey, to which he replied, “If they let me give it away.” … New Knick J.R. Giddens told us that after his first game with the team, somebody stole his sunglasses from his locker. Welcome to the Big Apple … The Knicks are selling next year’s season tickets in a package that lets you get the last 15 games of this season as part of the deal. That’s like making you watch a snuff film before (potentially) great porn … As for the game, it basically belonged to Zach Randolph. His 31-point, 25-rebound effort was the first 30-25 line at MSG by anybody since Hakeem Olajuwon. Oh, and Marc Gasol added 25, 13 and 8 dimes. Why was David Lee an All-Star again? … Other stat lines from Saturday: Danny Granger dropped 30 points on the Bulls in a win, while Derrick Rose left late in the fourth when he got his knee banged; Stephen Curry scored 27 to lead Golden State past Detroit; John Salmons had 18 points in Milwaukee’s win at Miami; and Nic Batum went for 31 points, 7 boards, 7 dimes and 3 steals as Portland beat Minnesota … If you haven’t heard, Michael Jordan is about to become majority owner of the Charlotte Bobcats. Why is everyone assuming that now MJ will be all hands-on in the process, hitting the scouting trail and helping come up with marketing strategy and all that? Yeah, it’s his money on the line now, but as the owner he can hire people for that stuff. Just taking a random team for example, does the Atlanta Hawks owner travel to college games all over the country and scout? Do you even know who owns the Hawks? … We’re out like Rick Rickert …
Bye bye Celtics. And, I’ve been waiting to say this for the last two years, bye bye to all you fucking bandwagon fans.
Cavs x Lakers or Cavs x Nuggets, depending on what JR Smith will play in the Lakers x Nuggets series.
hold your horses john
The Celtics’ championship aspiration is now officially over.
@3 :
I like the Mavs too ,,, Do they have the thoughness to beat the Lakers ?? I dont know yet. The Nuggets are not afraid of LA , maybe they will go in selfdestructed mode, but maibe they will go to the finals, but Dallas need to get nasty , they are Kinda of , I dont know, soft …A lot of talent, but they are all good guys, sometimes you need a bad guy …
Ouch a loss to the Nyets?…. wow
I may not like Boston but i would never wish a lost to the nets on anybody.
“That’s like making you watch a snuff film before (potentially) great porn” ROFL
Even if Knicks pick up two great guys they still have plenty work to do. So either way the porn will be an Amateur Cell phone kinda production.
one nets wins deserves a throw back.
“Pre-game meal of champions? In the locker room about 90 minutes before tip-off, Rudy Gay, Marcus Williams, Lester Hudson, Steven Hunter and O.J. Mayo were all eating burgers and fries …”
typical young guys not taking care of their body; of course is it a surprise with that fatty marcus williams around.
on a side note…how ’bout bben gordon? wow. not the shrewdest off-season decision for either party there. good thing the bulls didn’t overpay him.
I’m not buryin the Celts til somebody beats them with Pierce. The only positive is that KG looks like his explosion is sllllooooooowwwwwwllllyyyyyy comin back. Still gonna be a tough out for any team out east. I’ll chalk up last night to the Nets just playin better than them, way more aggressive as Celts sat beyond the triple. Nate:1-5, Sheed:1-5 and Ray:1-6 not gonna get it done. Everybody gets got…..But as a Laker fan, it was a fun game to watch lol
Do I know the Hawks owner?………………..no
Louis Scola promptly followed his 30 pt outing with a dud.
Deron’s unstoppable against little ones.
Celtics go hard for 2 and half quarters and get gassed.
Yi’s a bum.
Salmons be ballin.
Jenning’s is one helluva floor general.
Curry’s nice.
I still believe!
i’m not defending the celtics because to be honest, i hate them. but the 72 win bulls lost to the raptors. shit happens. i don’t think its that big of an indication that they’re past it even if they are (and they are).
The story of the game was the bench, specifically Big Baby (or whatever new BS nickname you want to give him) and Nate Robinson. They stunk it up on both ends of the floor.
They’re going down an awful path but a 1 p.m. loss even to the worst team of the decade isn’t going to seal the deal for me.
Jason Williams & Alvin Robertson breaking N.B.A. news. Yet silence on Nocioni on Arroyo. At least be easy on the shortest month of the year. How many minority owners are there in the league ? A double parking ticket by some players would have been front page. How about articles on the good former players are doing?
Come on, man. You know Hawks ownership is too busy in court suing each other to do actual scouting. Jordan’s gonna have a lot more4 free time on his hands.
Actually the best part of Jordan buying the team is that maybe the sham of him running the team can stop and he’ll hire someone who does that. It’s the only way I see it being a success.
was the snuff film comment really necessary? i dont see how that analogy works at all… you guys do know what a snuff film is right?
the nets are going undefeated rest of the season… the first 4 months were clearly a fluke .
Another half-assed effort by Boston. They played the Cavs well for a half then disappear in the second. Same thing against the Nyets.
Celtics seem to be all about halves now.
KG’s playing with half a leg.
Sheed’s playing with half a heart.
Pierce seems to be injured half the time.
Ray looks like half the player he used to be.
hey dime, do u know if they still sell the leg warmers that they used way back in 2006 in the nba?
C’mon man…I thought y’all are supposed to be some intelligent fans. The Celtics don’t give a f*** about the Nets–all they’re doing is waiting for the playoffs.
If you’re calling this the end of Boston’s title chances, then you’d better do the same to Cleveland, who loses easy games vs. Charlotte. Orlando must be dead too, losing against New Orleans. Hell, out west, Denver must suck too, losing vs. Washington.
I guess all that’s left is Dallas and L.A.???
The playoffs are a whole different ballgame. The Celtics might not win the whole thing, but to say that it’s over because the Celtics lose to the Nets is just stupid.
the celtics will win when it counts- theryre like that old dude at pick up runs…plays moderatley well all game but when he really needs to put in work you wouldnt rather have anyone else on your team
i do agree that thier window is closing though…soon it will be rebiulding, or building around rondo, time.
WTF are you talking about bandwagon fans?
Boston and new england have some of the most insanely deidcated, through thick and thin fans you will ever come by. From RI to folks way up inorthern maine who never miss a Celtics game. I have friends who flipped cars when the red sox won the world series. Celtics have always had a great dedicated fan base. Afer all basketball was invented down the road in sprigfield, Mass. You wouldnt know though your just some hating ignorant piece of trash.
Men what is wrong with the Celtics. Going from bad to worse. You getting beat by New Jersey. Doc Rivers need to be fired this is unacceptable….
Anyone remember Jamie Feick? dude was a rebounding beast
Look, stop making excuses for Boston. They lost to the worst team in the NBA. And they are getting worst by the week. I wanted them to make it to the finals, but that’s not looking too good. I hear they are interested in Michael Finley. Stop going after these over the hill players and get some young blood in there. Geratol crew