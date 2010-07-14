New Jersey Inked “The Other King”

New Jersey’s summer of missed opportunities continued today as news broke that they hired former Philly GM and president Billy King into their front office. David Aldridge tweeted this morning: Breaking: Billy King accepts Nets executive position, will be named at Thursday press conference.

This summer held a lot of promise for long-suffering Nets fans: a new owner willing to try anything such as shoving a 222-by-95 foot billboard into the face of the New York Knicks, around $30 million in cap space and a plan to win a championship in short time.

But, the headliners are going to end up being King, Travis Outlaw and Jordan Farmar.

King isn’t remembered too fondly in Philadelphia because of signings like these: $35.5 million to Aaron McKie, $29 million to Eric Snow and $64 million to Sam Dalembert. Sixer fans can’t forget the absurd contracts of guys like Kenny Thomas, Kyle Korver and Keith Van Horn ballooning their payroll and killing their flexibility either.

The one positive from King’s tenure there is that he never totally bombed in the Draft. From 2004 to 2007, he selected Andre Iguodala, Lou Williams, Thabo Sefolosha and Thaddeus Young.

So why King when former Portland GM Kevin Pritchard is out there? We’ll find out – one way or the other.

King will run basketball operations for the Nets and a press conference will take place on Thursday.

What do you think? Was King the right move?

