New Jersey Inked “The Other King”

New Jersey’s summer of missed opportunities continued today as news broke that they hired former Philly GM and president Billy King into their front office. David Aldridge tweeted this morning: Breaking: Billy King accepts Nets executive position, will be named at Thursday press conference.
This summer held a lot of promise for long-suffering Nets fans: a new owner willing to try anything such as shoving a 222-by-95 foot billboard into the face of the New York Knicks, around $30 million in cap space and a plan to win a championship in short time.
But, the headliners are going to end up being King, Travis Outlaw and Jordan Farmar.
King isn’t remembered too fondly in Philadelphia because of signings like these: $35.5 million to Aaron McKie, $29 million to Eric Snow and $64 million to Sam Dalembert. Sixer fans can’t forget the absurd contracts of guys like Kenny Thomas, Kyle Korver and Keith Van Horn ballooning their payroll and killing their flexibility either.
The one positive from King’s tenure there is that he never totally bombed in the Draft. From 2004 to 2007, he selected Andre Iguodala, Lou Williams, Thabo Sefolosha and Thaddeus Young.
So why King when former Portland GM Kevin Pritchard is out there? We’ll find out – one way or the other.
King will run basketball operations for the Nets and a press conference will take place on Thursday.
What do you think? Was King the right move?
Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Billy King will run basketball operations for the Nets…
into the ground.
FIRST HAHAHAHAH
ALL JOKES aside though, what the HELL where the nets thinking?
sometimes i just dont understand the state of mind of some decision makers.
the Nets made such strides this summer- new owner, solid draft, decent moves
…not they go and flush it down the toilet w this move
They have Kevin Pritchard available… and they go Billy King?
Danny Ferry would have been better.
did the Sixers and Nets just trade Ed Stefanski for Billy King?
hahahaha.
is this the new wave of the NBA?
not just trading players, but also swapping front office personnel?
that would be HILARIOUS if teams could do that!
something like that should be brought up in the next CBA meeting.
Imagine if Dallas did something like at the trade deadline with OK City:
Cuban: remember when you wanted tyson chandler at the deadline 2yrs ago, well I want to re-open discussions.
Clay Bennett: what are you proposing Mark?
Cuban: Tyson Chandler for Sam Presti
Clay Bennett: hmmm….interesting.
@ #5…
I’m with you on Kevin Pritchard, but…
Danny Ferry would not have been better.
this is depressing for the few Nets fans that are left. with Billy kking in charge we are guaranteed a trade sending away our best young players (bye bye t-will) for an overpaid PF who will do just stunt Favors’ growth.
also the story you did not capture Dime is Avery Johnson power grab in the Nets front office. ughhhh
If the rumors of the Knicks bringing back Isiah are true then we can get ready for another decade of having the worst teams in the league, thanks again!
Calm down guys, Billy King ain’t so bad. He only retained Kyle Korver and Samuel Dalambert for exorbitant salaries. He’ll do the same with Trenton Hassell and Bobby Simmons for 5 year/ $40 mil each. The Nets will have their SF position LOCKED UP. I can’t wait!
Billy King, the mediocre player’s GM.
The New Jersey off season kind of makes you wonder if the Russian knows what he’s doing. At least he has the deep pockets that will be needed to buy out these contracts in the future.
LOL!!! This is great!!! He cursed my Sixers!!! I think we’re still paying Matt Geiger! LOL
Alls I know is, Josh Boone is about to get PAID! LOL
Shit, the world cup octopus would’ve been a better hire than King. What’s the over/under on King getting fired? I’d say 2 years.
If they restrict him from contract negotiations, he might last a bit longer.
Sounds like @8 is right, that this is an Avery power play to bring in “his” guy going forward so that there is a debt to pay. I saw somewhere else this am that a few candidates “removed themselves from consideration” because of AJ and that AJ is basically calling the shots with / for Proky. This will end very very very badly.
The Nets made this move because they wanted to get their fans a King this summer. Too bad it is by far the wrong King. lol
Ben1en – that is clever.
This is a terrible move. I was looking forward to see what the Russian Mark Cuban would do, but now I feel bad for NJ. Sorry guys.
This sux so bad. i think mutant russian mark cuban made the right call by not inking david lee or boozer to a max contract and keeping the cap space available but billy king??
i guess we will see. i think MRMC is going to be pretty involved in having the final say in a lot of decisions, whether its public or not, so im hoping he is going to keep the reins on BK history of terrible contracts.
The ONLY good thing about this is that Bill Simmons can now write another atrocious GM summit on espn.
If being a bad GM was gambling, Billy King would be Pete Rose — banned for life.
If Billy King can be a general manager then I nominate Homer Simpson for president in the next US elections.
Wait. Is Homer a Democrat or a Republican?
The Nets will regret getting rid of Josh Boone when he takes off forget about it. But was was not happy in New Jersey anyway