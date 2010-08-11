New Jersey Nets are changing their name

In a move that has been rumored for months but became official today, the New Jersey Nets applied to the NBA for a name change, according to the New York Daily News.

The name-changing process reportedly takes about two years to complete, which coincides with the Nets’ move to Brooklyn.

Good move if you ask me. Having to watch NBA games literally every night during the season for the last 4-5 years, Nets have always been one of those teams that are hard to watch simply from an aesthetic standpoint: Even when Jason Kidd, Vince Carter and Richard Jefferson had the Nets playing good basketball, the combination of their court, uniforms and arena atmosphere just made their games a drag to watch on TV. So you can imagine how brutal it was when the Nets stunk it up last season. With a new name comes a new uniform, new colors, and with a brand-new BK arena, a chance at an appealing rebirth for the franchise.

If you were running the Nets, what would be your name change?

(And DON’T make the tired-ass “Nyets” joke. It’s old.)