New Jersey Nets are changing their name

In a move that has been rumored for months but became official today, the New Jersey Nets applied to the NBA for a name change, according to the New York Daily News.
The name-changing process reportedly takes about two years to complete, which coincides with the Nets’ move to Brooklyn.
Good move if you ask me. Having to watch NBA games literally every night during the season for the last 4-5 years, Nets have always been one of those teams that are hard to watch simply from an aesthetic standpoint: Even when Jason Kidd, Vince Carter and Richard Jefferson had the Nets playing good basketball, the combination of their court, uniforms and arena atmosphere just made their games a drag to watch on TV. So you can imagine how brutal it was when the Nets stunk it up last season. With a new name comes a new uniform, new colors, and with a brand-new BK arena, a chance at an appealing rebirth for the franchise.
If you were running the Nets, what would be your name change?
(And DON’T make the tired-ass “Nyets” joke. It’s old.)
Brooklyn Blast
Brooklyn Bombers
Brooklyn Baysharks
Brooklyn Marauders
Brooklyn Stags
Brooklyn Bullets
“Brooklyn Towers”
New York Towers
They should change from the New Jersey Nets to the Brooklyn Backboards.
:|
Aren’t they changing to “New Jersey Nytes”?
Actually, I heard they were rolling with “New Jersey Shores” and they were going to have “punch a Snookie in the face” nights…
Brooklyn Zoo
Brooklyn Heights?
any words on the 4 team trade involving the nets dime?
@1 #fail
Watch it be like the Brooklyn Roc’ers or some lame jay-z inspired name…
Brooklyn Wonder (named after that big ferris wheel on Coney Island)
@Cesar suck a dick
I have no idea.
brooklyn hood rats with this kid as the mascot
[bit.ly]
I would change it to Brooklyn Ho’s or Brooklyn Bangers. but in the No Fun League where the last 2 team names have been ‘Bobcats’ and ‘Thunder’, I would say Brooklyn Wildcats
brooklyn dodgers
Brooklyn Rocs
Because of Hova and sounds like “Brooklyn Rocks” meaning Brooklyn is cool lol
Brooklyn Buttercups
Well “Rocs” is kinda a bad name for a team currently shooting mostly rocks… My bad lol!
They never played good ball with Carter. You prob meant the Kerry Kittles/Kenyon Martin days, when they actually made the Finals. Carter didn’t do shit except torture Toronto, which were the rare times he was motivated.
Brooklyn Bridge-ers
Brooklyn Borough-ers
Brooklyn Brick-shooters
Brooklyn B…
Just FYI, they have to file this even if they are changing the name to city to “Brooklyn” or “New York” . . they may very well be remaining the “Nets”.
Brooklyn Dekkers
Brooklyn Knowles
Bombers would be awesome, Dodgers maybe… naw Bombers, though in a post 9/11 world probably wouldn’t fly.
Brooklin Gamers
Brooklyn Shooters – I bet everybodys gonna be scared of this team haha
Brooklyn B.I.G.’s
As B.I.G. was a Jay-Z buddy and grew up in Brooklyn
Brooklyn Dodgers or Brooklyn Ballers or Brooklyn Zoo.
The Dodgers would work…There are the Giants in Football and Baseball.
how about Brooklyns Finest?
im sure jay-z would like that one….
This is the most simplist name to think of and you all are getting them wrong. The “BROOKLYN RUSSIAN SPIES”… Why else would a Russian Billionaire come over here to by an NBA team and that team be a team that looks like its on the verge of having the #1 pick for the next 6yrs. He knows that they will not being winning anytime soon so they wont be getting any media coverage so that he can bring over the Russian goverment and set the head quarters up in Brooklyn where the USA government wont go. I mean did you see who this guy sign??? Should have stayed in Russia…
Brooklyn Bombers is good
just to be funny Brooklyn Burners
Brooklyn Ballers
Brooklyn Billionairs
Brooklyn Playboys
Broklyn Incorporated Brooklyn Ink for short
Brooklyn Graffiti
Brooklyn Metro
Brooklyn Juice
Brooklyn Mob
Brooklyn Bankers or New York Bankers
Reason: They’re moving to the Barclays Center and Barclays is a bank. NYC is known as the financial center of the world (well, supposedly second now behind London (where Barclays is centered). Also Bankers can related to a bank shot.
Other idea: Brooklyn Nets.
Ugh most of these names belong in Slamball or the D-leauge. Keep the Nets. The only name off the top of my head that doesn’t sound too ridiculous may be something like the Brooklyn Empire.
The Brooklyn Broke?
knowing hov and any businessman dealing with branding, it should be something simple but memorable…significant but not obvious… something timeless. rich is right most of the names being thrown around are d-league or mls team names.. at this point the ‘nets’ isn’t even that bad…what about brooklyn brass?
BK All Days
Brooklyn Finest
(or)
Brooklyn’s Finest
Brooklyn Braves
Brooklyn Zoooooooo
Brooklyn Buzz
Brooklyn Bisons
Brooklyn Lopezes
BROOKLYN BUTTERSHOES…
Brooklyn Brawlers
Brooklyn Enforcers
Brooklyn Czars
Brooklyn Dodgers, god damn it! That’s It!
They should forget a nickname and just call themselves BROOKLYN
LMFAO @ Brooklyn Lopezes – didnt see that one right away
Brooklyn Deckers
Brooklyn Queens
Brooklyn Barons
Brooklyn Royals
Brooklyn United
Brooklyn Jay’Z’s