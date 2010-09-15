Nets Transform into NBA Moneyball Team

Despite being back at college, and no longer operating out of Dime HQ every day, I have still been keeping up with the basketball world – particularly my beloved Nets. Recently, they made one move that I thought was brilliant. It wasn’t trading for Troy Murphy, or their recent signing of Joe Smith (though I liked both signings), but their hiring of Milton Lee to be their director of basketball operations.

Most of you have never heard of Lee – and neither had I before last week – but looking at his background I immediately loved this hire. Lee is a former equity trader with experience at ING and SAC Capital. He also played basketball at the University of Pennsylvania and received his degree from that institution. His job will be to crunch numbers. Not the numbers he studied on Wall Street, but the type of numbers Daryl Morey crunches in Houston: the obscure and unorthodox statistics that may help revolutionize the way basketball players are evaluated.

He is a big believer in measuring the overall value of a player and putting a number on that player’s value because, as he said in an interview with the Deal Journal, “So many teams in the NBA, the management has one arm tied behind their back either because of bad contracts or financial restrictions.”

Lee’s hiring comes at a perfect time for the Nets. The team is expected to have around $23 million in cap space next summer, and spending that responsibly should be the team’s top imperative. If the Nets can get a guy like Carmelo Anthony then you throw him maximum dollars, but if top flight free agents again shun the team, not overpaying for role players is essential to the long term success of the team. As Lee said, so many teams sign players to bad contracts (i.e. the Knicks and Jerome James, the Pistons and Ben Gordon & Charlie Villanueva) that they are unable to make moves and become stuck in mediocrity until the bad contracts become expiring contracts. If Lee can prevent the Nets from becoming the Knicks of the mid-2000’s for the next five years, then this will be a great hire.

While Lee’s hire obviously has me excited, I think this just goes to show that every team should hire a “stats guy” of their own. Morey has built Houston roster that has been predicated on his analytical statistics and he has done some great things with the Rockets. Some of Morey’s biggest accomplishments include acquiring Shane Battier, Kyle Lowry and Kevin Martin, drafting Aaron Brooks and plucking Chuck Hayes and Carl Landry out of the second round and undrafted free agency. He finds players that fit the mold of his concept of a basketball team, and he has been very successful in his tenure. Based on Morey’s success, and the litany of bad contracts given out this summer, owners should seriously consider investing in a statistical analyst to help save them from giving a guy like Darko $20 million. (Sorry Kahn.)

What do you think?

