New Jersey’s last-ditch pitch to LeBron

Before LeBron James causes a party in one city and breaks hearts in five others, the teams still in pursuit of the NBA’s biggest star are undoubtedly vying for one last audience with LBJ before he goes live on-air at 9 p.m. on ESPN. What will those teams say to LeBron should they get his ear for a last-ditch pitch? Next up: N.J.’s Rod Thorn:

*** *** ***

LeBron,

We haven’t signed a big free agent yet, although we did sign Travis Outlaw today, who is an athletic wing. While other teams are frantically trying to sign people to bring you in — like the Knicks with Amar’e Stoudemire, or the Bulls with Carlos Boozer — we are being smart with our money. Just because we have cap space doesn’t mean we intend to spend just for the sake of spending, and besides, we already have an excellent roster in place.

Our team has one of the top young centers in the game in Brook Lopez, a guy that that will average 20 and 10 in a short amount of time. We also have Devin Harris, an All-Star at point guard who can run coast to coast with you.

And while other teams have Amar’e or Boozer, who might be past their respective primes, we have the League’s next great power forward in 18-year-old Derrick Favors at a quarter of the price. We also have young guys like Damion James, Courtney Lee and Terrence Williams who can round out a supporting cast that is the top amongst your free-agent suitors. Our coach, Avery Johnson, has the highest winning percentage in NBA history and will instill a system that you can believe in.

While our on-court product is great, we also have the best in off-the-court offerings as well. Our new owner Mikhail Prokhorov can make you a global icon. His pockets are deep, his vision is great, and he has more connections in business and media than any other owner. He truly can take “LeBron” global. Also, your friend and mentor Jay-Z will be courtside at all your games, and can offer you entertainment opportunities unlike any other.

The Nets are also moving to Brooklyn in two years, to a borough that is the center of culture in the greatest city in the world, and to an arena that will be among the NBA’s best.

We have made our pitch, and we truly believe that for you to achieve all of your goals:

1. Winning a championship

2. Becoming a billionaire

3. Being recognized as a global icon

The Nets are the franchise that can do it for you.

Signed,

Rod Thorn

-Follow Daniel on Twitter at @dgm591.

-Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

-Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.