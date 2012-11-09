New Jordan Super.Fly Sneakers Unveiled For Georgetown & Marquette

Are you ready for the college season to begin? We’ve been running team-by-team breakdowns of the top squads for much of the past two weeks to get you prepared, and now courtesy of Jordan Brand, here’s a look at specially designed Super.Flys for both Georgetown and Marquette.

Both schools are expected to take the court in these camo versions of the Jordan Super.Fly during the Navy-Marine Corps Classic – where Georgetown will face The University of Florida on board the U.S.S. Bataan in Jacksonville, Florida – and during the Carrier Classic – where Marquette will play The Ohio State University on board the U.S.S. Yorktown in Charleston, South Carolina.

The Super.Fly sports Hyperfuse construction in the upper while specialized cutouts enhance flexibility and ventilation in a single mesh layer. The sneaker also features a Nike Zoom unit in the heel and Lunarlon in the forefoot.

Not only will these two schools continue to unveil new Jordan sneakers throughout the season, but so will California and UNC. Stay tuned.

Which pair do you like better?

