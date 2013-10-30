New LeBron James Samsung Commercial “Always On” Is Impossibly Cool

You’re probably like us, and mute most of the commercials TNT is featuring on their telecast of the Bulls-Heat game that ostensibly tips off the 2013-14 NBA Season. But when we saw the newspaper headline that opens the new Samsung commercial showing a day in the life of LeBron James, we turned the volume back on and sat down to watch, rapt like it was a playoff game. We weren’t disappointed.

The new Samsung spot shows James with his teammates â€” including a funny scene where he takes a pic of a passed out Birdman at the tattoo parlor â€” his family, his trainers and his fans in Miami. It just oozes cool, so it makes sense they’d debut on opening night. Check it out and enjoy all the action tonight.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Oh yeah, the Heat just went on a 17-0 run and are up by 21. We’d tell you it’s a good night to be LeBron James, but it’s always a good night to be ‘Bron.

[Samsung Mobile USA]

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.